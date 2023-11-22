Nail Polish Market to increase by USD 3.62 billion between 2022 to 2027; Speciality Stores to be the major contributing segment - Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The nail polish market size is expected to grow by USD 3.62 billion from 2022 to 2027, according to Technavio. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will progress at a CAGR of 4.46% during the forecast period. Consumer engagement on social media is notably driving the nail polish market. However, factors such as the availability of counterfeit nail polish may impede market growth. The market is segmented by Distribution Channel (Specialty stores, Hypermarkets and supermarkets, and E-commerce ), Product (Regular nail polish, Gel nail polish, and Others ), and Geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa). Technavio provides a comprehensive report summary describing the market size and forecast along with research methodology. The Free sample report is available in PDF format

Key Segment Analysis

The specialty stores segment is significant for market growth during the forecast period. This is a part of the offline distribution channel and this contributes greatly to revenue generation in the global nail polish market. Beauty and personal care specialist retail stores are witnessing significant demand and thus, this has become the major revenue-generating segment for the market. Furthermore, factors like the growing e-commerce and online beauty retailers have also impacted how customers purchase nail polish products. The retailers in the market, including specialty stores, constantly adapt to the transformations through improvements in their online presence and offering both in-store and online shopping options to cater to a broader customer base. These factors garner high sales for nail polish through these stores and impact the overall market growth positively.

Geographical Market Analysis

APAC will contribute 40% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. The rising disposable incomes, rapid urbanization, and a developing sense of fashion and personal hygiene are some of the major factors for the regional nail polish market growth in APAC during the forecast period. OPI, Essie, and Revlon are some of the major market players and they are increasing their presence across APAC countries to enter this developing market. Another factor for the regional market growth is the flourishing nail salons and nail art studios. However, regulatory constraints connected to product safety and ingredient restrictions are some of the challenges that producers must overcome to retain growth in this competitive market.

Company Insights

The nail polish market is fragmented, and the companies are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market companies, including:

Unilever PLC, The Estee Lauder Companies, Revlon Inc., Coty Inc., Wella International Operations Switzerland Sarl, cosnova GmbH, Note Cosmetics France SARL, LOreal SA, Delia Cosmetics Sp. z o. o, FIABILA SAS , Shiseido Co. Ltd., American International Industries, Cosmetic Industries Inc., Chanel Ltd., Nykaa Fashion Pvt. Ltd., Oriflame Cosmetics S.A., Lotus Herbals Pvt. Ltd., Colorbar Cosmetics Pvt. Ltd., Faces Canada, Christian Dior SE

Nail Polish Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.46% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 3.62 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 4.26 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 40% Key countries US, China, India, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks

