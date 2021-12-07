Nakobe Dean Selected as Captain of the 2021 Allstate AFCA Good Works Team®

"Nakobe is an exceptional example of what it means to be a well-rounded student-athlete who makes time to give back," said Bulldog head coach Kirby Smart. "It is an outstanding honor to be named captain of the Allstate AFCA Good Works Team and I believe that there could be no better person named to fill that spot than Nakobe."

Dean was deservingly voted as captain thanks to his community service efforts with Dawgs for Pups, a program Dean helped launch to directly support the youth community in Athens County. To date, the program has raised more than $200,000, which helped secure 27,000 pounds of food donations and clothing for local children. Dean joins the University of Georgia's Malcolm Mitchell (2015) in the honor of team captain – the only school to have a pair of captains in Good Works Team history.

Since the September 2021 Allstate AFCA Good Works Team announcement, with a $1 million pledge from Allstate to recognize college football athletes – across all divisions – and the non-profits they serve, fans have been voting on ESPN.com for their honorary captain. As part of Allstate's historic Name, Image and Likeness deal, Dean selected to contribute his donation to The Hope Center: Community Center of North Mississippi.

"We continue to be amazed by the incredible work of our Good Works Team members, especially Nakobe Dean," said Terrance Williams, Good Works Team selection committee member and Executive Vice President and General Manager, Allstate Distribution. "This year, we were proud to honor them in new ways that enabled even more community impact."

Thanks to the new NCAA name, image and likeness decision, Allstate was able to advance the opportunity to financially empower these athletes and open the door to further positive societal change with financial support for the athletes and a donation to their chosen nonprofits. It was the largest NIL investment yet for community impact by a college football sponsor—and insurer.

Dean will be virtually recognized at The Home Depot College Football Awards on Dec. 9, on ESPN, as well as at the Allstate® Sugar Bowl® on Jan. 1, 2022. Learn more about Dean and the commendable efforts of the 2021 Allstate AFCA Good Works Team at ESPN.com/Allstate.

About the Allstate AFCA Good Works Team®

The Allstate AFCA Good Works Team was established in 1992 by the College Football Association, recognizing the extra efforts made by college football players and student support staff off the field. AFCA became the governing body of the award in 1997 and continues to honor college football players who go the extra mile for those in need. Allstate worked to present the award starting with the 2008 season.

The SEC leads all conferences with 80 selections to the Allstate AFCA Good Works Team since it began in 1992. The SEC is followed by the Atlantic Coast Conference with 49 selections and the Big 12 Conference with 38 selections. Georgia is in first place with 21 honorees to the Allstate AFCA Good Works Team. The Bulldogs are followed by Kentucky with 17 honorees. Super Bowl XLII, XLVI and XLI champion quarterbacks Eli and Peyton Manning were members of the 2002 and 1997 Allstate AFCA Good Works Teams, respectively.

About the AFCA

The AFCA was founded in 1922 and currently has more than 11,000 members around the world ranging from the high school level to the professional ranks. According to its constitution, the AFCA was formed, in part, to "maintain the highest possible standards in football and in the coaching profession" and to "provide a forum for the discussion and study of all matters pertaining to football." For more information about the AFCA, visit www.AFCA.com.

