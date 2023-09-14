Nakoma Products Integrates Preval Sprayer into Ace Hardware's New Paint Planogram

BRIDGEVIEW, Ill., Sept. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Nakoma Products is excited to announce our collaboration with Ace Hardware to incorporate our Preval Prayer in the new Ace Hardware paint planogram. Launching in Fall 2024, this initiative highlights Ace Hardware's dedication to offering top-tier painting applications to its loyal & growing-clientele.

Ace Hardware broadened its presence, also adding 232 new stores globally. Shawn Orr, Team Lead of Preval, a division of Nakoma Products, remarks, "Despite many consumers still not being aware of the Preval Sprayer, we're noticing significant growth opportunities daily especially with all of advancements in paints and coatings; as well as the economic shifts. We're experiencing a surge in national sales that I haven't seen in ten years; and joining the Ace planogram will surely be a nice addition for our national retail presence, enhancing our brand's visibility. I eagerly anticipate further training and demonstrating in the field and at their National Shows. Ace Hardware stands as a trusted community-driven retailer, delivering not only premium products but also unmatched customer service throughout its global network. Their success is rooted in a blend of localized expertise combined with extensive inventory, demonstrating that personalized brick-and-mortar experiences retain their significance even in a digital age."

"Over the past five years, Nakoma Products has significantly invested in the Preval Sprayer technology, developing new intellectual property around new molding advancements, for its critical insert, orifice, filter, and other internal parts, streamlining these changes also took great investment localizing more of the supply chain and improving the quality of the Sprayer itself, especially as new specialty coatings and paints have evolved. "For decades, the Preval Sprayer has been the trusted spray tool for tons of spray applications, it's a professional sprayer that allows you to spray any paint on the market like a spray can. The Sprayer is easy to fill with any kind of paint, it is 100% portable, user-friendly, and easy to clean, reuse or dispose of," says Tim Brown Partner at ECSG, "there's nothing else like it, especially for small projects and touch-ups."

About Nakoma Products: Nakoma Products, a USA based CPG company that manufactures, innovates and distributes consumer packaged goods and industrial brands to over 50,000 retail locations and distributors. Nakoma Products is dedicated to bringing cutting-edge solutions to the market, emphasizing quality, innovation, and customer satisfaction. Ace Hardware is the largest retailer-owned hardware cooperative in the world with more than 5,700 locally owned and operated hardware stores in approximately 70 countries. Headquartered in Oak Brook, Ill., Ace and its subsidiaries operate an expansive network of distribution centers in the U.S. Visit preval.com to learn more.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Amber McLean

Marketing Coordinator

365361@email4pr.com

(773) 990-9506

SOURCE Nakoma Products