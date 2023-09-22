NameSilo Technologies Corp. Announces Normal Course Issuer Bid

CSE: URL / OTC: URLOF

VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - NameSilo Technologies Corp. (CSE: URL) (PINKSHEETS: URLOF) (the "Company") announces its intention to initiate a normal course issuer bid ("NCIB") through the facilities of the Canadian Securities Exchange. Under the NCIB, the Company intends to acquire up to 4,500,000 common shares (the "Shares") in the capital of the Company, representing approximately 4.91% of its issued and outstanding common shares. The NCIB will commence on September 26, 2023 and end no later than September 26, 2024.

The Company may terminate the NCIB earlier if it feels it is appropriate to do so. The Company has appointed Canaccord Genuity Corp. to conduct the NCIB. The purchase and payment of the Shares will be made in accordance with the requirements of the Canadian Securities Exchange and applicable securities laws. The actual number of Shares purchased, timing of purchases and share price will depend upon market conditions at the time and securities law requirements. All Shares acquired will be returned to treasury and cancelled.

The Company is commencing the NCIB because it believes that the current market price of its common shares may not fully reflect the underlying value of the Company's business and future prospects.

About NameSilo Technologies Corp. and NameSilo LLC

NameSilo Technologies Corp. invests its capital in companies and opportunities which management believes are undervalued and have potential for significant appreciation. The company makes investments in both public and private markets and focuses on opportunities in a wide variety of industries excluding the resource and resource service sectors. NameSilo does not invest on behalf of any third party and it does not offer investment advice.

NameSilo LLC is a low-cost provider of domain name registration and management services. As an accredited ICANN registrar, NameSilo is one of the fastest growing domain registrars in the world with approximately 4.67 million active domains under management from approximately 160 countries.

Disclaimer for Forward-Looking Information

Certain statements in this news release are forward-looking statements, which reflect the expectations of management regarding potential future investments by the Company. Forward-looking statements consist of statements that are not purely historical, including any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results, performance or developments to differ materially from those contained in the statements. No assurance can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking statements will occur or, if they do occur, what benefits the Company will obtain from them. These forward-looking statements reflect management's current views and are based on certain expectations, estimates and assumptions which may prove to be incorrect. A number of risks and uncertainties could cause the Company's actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements.

NEITHER THE CSE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDERS (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE CSE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

