NameSilo Technologies Corp. Announces Q3 2025 Results

Record Quarterly Revenues and 135.0% Increase in Net Income

VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ - NameSilo Technologies Corp. (CSE: URL) (PINKSHEETS: URLOF) (the "Company"), one of the largest domain registrars in the world, is pleased to announce the financial results for the quarter ending September 30, 2025. The financial statements and related management's discussion and analysis ("MD&A") can be viewed on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca .

Financial Highlights of the Company:

The Company's financial results in fiscal Q3 2025 are set forth below (all figures in Canadian dollars):

12th consecutive quarter and 7th year of consecutive revenue growth.

16 th consecutive quarter of net operating income.

consecutive quarter of net operating income. Record revenues of $16,921,232 for Q3 2025 as compared to $14,351,076 in Q3 2024, an increase of 17.9%. The increase in revenues for Q3 2025 was due to an increase in domains under management, marketplace revenues, and from the sale of ancillary services.

Gross Profit of $4,461,041 or 26.4% of revenues in Q3 2025 vs $3,214,896 or 22.4% in Q3 2024.

Operating income of $1,566,236 for Q3 2025 compared to $1,240,660 in Q3 2024 an increase of 26.2%.

Net income of $1,146,711 in Q3 2025 compared to net income of $488,064 in Q3 2024 an increase of 135%.

Adjusted EBITDA* of $1,282,426 for Q3 2025 as compared to $1,032,062 in Q3 2024

Total Bookings* of $16,886,945 in Q3 2025 compared to $14,342,555 in Q3 2024.

Total deferred revenues of $32,980,460 as of September 30, 2025, vs $31,470,667 at December 31 2024.

Cash and cash equivalents of $2,412,923.

Investments, convertible loans and digital currency totalling $5,899,102.

Subsequent to the quarter end the Company paid out the remaining debt owing to Pathfinder Partners' Fund of $499,018. The Company now has no long term debt outstanding.

"Q3 2025 was another quarter of strong revenue growth and free cash flow," commented Paul Andreola, CEO of NameSilo Technologies. "The continued growth in NameSilo LLC, and its resulting cashflow, has allowed us to make more strategic investments in our ongoing operations as well as some exciting, and rapidly growing new businesses. The recent addition of SewerVUE Technologies marks a new chapter in the growth of NameSilo Technologies. I'd like to thank all our staff, customers, and shareholders for their hard work, dedication and support."

SewerVUE Technologies, acquired in September 2025, adds a complementary business line focused on advanced large-diameter pipe inspection. Using multi-sensor tools such as LiDAR, sonar, HD-CCTV and pipe-penetrating radar, SewerVUE provides high-quality data to help customers assess and maintain critical infrastructure. The Company believes this acquisition enhances its technology portfolio and provides a foundation for future growth.

"Q3 2025 was a foundational quarter for us. We completed the full integration of the CommerceHQ drag-and-drop website builder directly inside NameSilo, giving customers a seamless path from domain to live site. We also introduced free SSL for forwarding and our parked landing pages and began a complete UX/UI overhaul using seven years of customer learning to build what we believe will be one of the cleanest, most intuitive hosting and site-building experiences in the market. To accelerate that future, we're expanding our engineering team and investing heavily into velocity." Kristaps Ronka, CEO, NameSilo LLC comments. "And already in November, we took the next leap, launching our AI website builder into CommerceHQ in beta. Now anyone can generate a complete website in minutes, then refine it visually with drag-and-drop. This is the beginning of a new, faster, more accessible web-building era across the NameSilo ecosystem."

NameSilo LLC will focus on adding value-added products to offer customers a one-stop source for essential services related to their domains. The Company believes that these new products will further increase core revenues and margin growth for NameSilo, improve customer retention and improve the value proposition to the customer base.

About NameSilo Technologies Corp. and NameSilo LLC

NameSilo Technologies Corp. invests its capital in companies and opportunities which management believes are undervalued and have potential for significant appreciation. The company makes investments in both public and private markets and focuses on opportunities in a wide variety of industries excluding the resource and resource service sectors. NameSilo does not invest on behalf of any third-party and it does not offer investment advice.

NameSilo LLC is a low-cost provider of domain name registration and management services. As an accredited ICANN registrar, NameSilo is one of the fastest growing domain registrars in the world with approximately 5.7 million active domains under management from approximately 160 countries.

About SewerVUE Technologies Inc.

SewerVUE Technologies, has pioneered large-diameter pipe inspection technology with innovations such as pipe-penetrating radar and multisensor inspections to ensure their partners and clients have reliable, comprehensive data to make proper and well-informed decisions when it comes to maintaining critical infrastructure. Using multi-sensor tools such as LiDAR, sonar, HD-CCTV and pipe-penetrating radar, SewerVUE provides high-quality data to help customers assess and maintain critical infrastructure.

Disclaimer for Forward-Looking Information

Certain statements in this news release are forward-looking statements, which reflect the expectations of management regarding potential future investments by the Company. Forward-looking statements consist of statements that are not purely historical, including any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results, performance or developments to differ materially from those contained in the statements. No assurance can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking statements will occur or, if they do occur, what benefits the Company will obtain from them. These forward-looking statements reflect management's current views and are based on certain expectations, estimates and assumptions which may prove to be incorrect. A number of risks and uncertainties could cause the Company's actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements.

*Non-IFRS Financial Measure

Readers are cautioned that "Adjusted EBITDA" and "total bookings" are measures not recognized under IFRS. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as earnings before interest income, taxes, depreciation and amortization, share-based compensation, restructuring costs, impairment charges and other non-recurring gains or losses. Management believes Adjusted EBITDA is a useful measure that facilitates period-to-period operating comparisons. Total bookings includes the full amount of cash received from new domain bookings, renewals and other related services. Whereas, under IFRS, the Company records revenue from domain booking and renewal fees on a straight-line basis over the life of the contract term. However, the Company's management believes that "total bookings" provides investors with insight into management's decision-making process because management uses this measure to run the business and make financial, strategic and operating decisions. Further, "total bookings" also provides useful insight into the Company's operating performance on a yearly basis. "Total bookings" do not have standardized meanings prescribed by IFRS and therefore may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other issuers. Readers are cautioned that "Adjusted EBITDA" and "total bookings" are not an alternative to measures determined in accordance with IFRS and should not, on their own, be construed as indicators of performance, cash flow or profitability.

