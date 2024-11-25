NAMI and Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority, Inc. Forge Alliance to Promote Mental Health Awareness

NAMI's Third Partnership with a Divine Nine Organization

ARLINGTON, Va., Nov. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority, Incorporated, one of the nation's leading African American sororities and The National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI), the largest grassroots mental health organization are announcing a historic partnership to advance mental health awareness and support in the Black community as Sigma Gamma Rho marks its second century of public service. This groundbreaking alliance aims to amplify mental health awareness, reduce stigma, and enhance mental health and wellbeing within Black communities.

Statistics reveal Black adults are 20% more likely to experience serious psychological distress compared to white adults, and suicide rates among Black youth have risen faster than any other racial/ethnic group.* Through this collaboration, Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority, Inc. and NAMI will deliver targeted educational programming, provide access to critical resources, and conduct outreach to promote mental health equity. In particular, the partnership will focus on breaking down the stigma surrounding mental health issues within communities of color. With a shared mission to foster healthy communities, this partnership will provide vital resources and mental health services that align with the cultural needs of African Americans and other underrepresented groups.

Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority, Inc., a sisterhood comprising more than 100,000 collegiate and professional women, will work with NAMI to deliver impactful resources and training, supporting Sigma Gamma Rho chapters' initiatives that serve individual and community wellbeing. Members will help amplify the partnership by both facilitating and participating in NAMI programming, creating broader access to critical mental health information and resources.

The partnership will launch several initiatives, including Mental Health Education and Training, Access to Resources, Advocacy for Mental Health Equity, and Empowering Youth and Families.

"By partnering with Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority, Inc., we aim to strengthen our connection with more people in Black/African American communities, break down barriers, and empower individuals and families to seek help early without shame or fear of judgment," said NAMI CEO Daniel H. Gillison Jr. "This partnership reflects our shared commitment to ensuring equitable access to mental health services. Our continued collaboration with Divine Nine organizations like Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority, Inc., allows us to leverage their lifelong commitment and strong presence in the Black community to create lasting impact."

Through this partnership, Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority, Inc., and NAMI will collaborate closely to fulfill the missions of both organizations. Sigma Gamma Rho members will engage with NAMI's 650 local affiliates to host NAMI Sharing Hope community conversations, participate in NAMI Homefront to support caregivers of veterans and service members, and join NAMI Walks teams to raise funds and awareness for NAMI's free, lifesaving programs. Additionally, Sigma Gamma Rho chaplains will engage in NAMI FaithNet training to strengthen support for members and their broader faith communities.

"This collaboration is a meaningful step toward ensuring that mental health care is accessible, relevant, and compassionate for our communities," said International Grand Basileus Marica T. Harris. "Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority, Inc., is committed to breaking the stigma of mental health struggles and creating spaces where healing and open dialogue can thrive."

As the partnership develops, Sigma Gamma Rho and NAMI look forward to the measurable impact of their shared efforts and the opportunity to inspire positive change in mental health outcomes. With these combined forces, they aim to break the silence, build resilience, and ultimately create healthier futures for communities of color nationwide.

For more information about this partnership and how NAMI and Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority, Inc., are working to elevate mental health awareness in the Black/African American community, visit divinenine.nami.org/sgrho/.

Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority, Inc.

Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority, Inc. was founded on November 12, 1922, on the campus of Butler University in Indianapolis by Seven African American Women Educators. Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority, Incorporated has welcomed more than 100,000 collegiate and professional women from every profession. The sorority has more than 500 chapters in the United States, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, Ghana, Germany, South Korea, U.S. Virgin Islands, the United Arab Emirates and most recently Japan. The organization also has active affiliate groups devoted to empowering women at different stages in life. The Rhoer Club Affiliates (teenage girls) and Philos Affiliates (friends of the sorority) also assist alumnae chapters with various service efforts and programs.

Sigma Gamma Rho's commitment to service is expressed in its slogan, "Greater Service, Greater Progress." The sorority has a proud history of providing positive and proactive community outreach nationally and internationally. The programs, partnerships, and sponsorships represent Sigma Gamma Rho's commitment to promoting the greater good in education, service, and leadership development. For more information, visit www.sgrho1922.org.

The National Alliance on Mental Illness

The National Alliance on Mental Illness is the nation's largest grassroots mental health organization dedicated to improving the lives of individuals and families affected by mental illness.

*Data from CDC, NIMH and other select sources.

