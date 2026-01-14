NAMI Reacts to Abrupt Termination of SAMHSA Grants

Cuts will further strain mental health and substance use services across the country

ARLINGTON, Va., Jan. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Late yesterday, hundreds of grantees received termination letters from the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA), cancelling congressionally-appropriated grants that will negatively impact the availability of critically needed mental health and substance use services on which millions of Americans depend. Today, NAMI's Chief Executive Officer, Daniel H. Gillison, Jr., made the following statement:

"These cuts are disheartening and cruel, and they threaten the life-saving work of hundreds of organizations that provide critical mental health support across the United States. Addressing our mental health and substance use crises in this country has never been political, which is why it continues to have bipartisan support in Congress. These abrupt and unjustified cuts will immediately disrupt suicide prevention efforts, family and peer recovery support, overdose prevention and treatment, and mental health awareness and education programming, along with so many more essential services, putting an unknown number of lives at stake. These aren't just numbers on paper. These are decisions that have real and harmful consequences for millions of people and communities around the country."

Early estimates suggest that roughly $2 billion in grants were terminated overnight, despite Congress making mental health funding a bipartisan priority in recent years to address high rates of overdose, record suicides, and increasing mental health needs. Not only do the impacted programs save lives, but they enjoy broad support from the American public.

NAMI's recent poll showed that 83% of Americans support protecting federal funding to help people access mental health care – and nearly 3 in 4 (73%) opposed cutting federal jobs and programs focused on mental health.

"At a time when the need has never been higher, cutting these congressional appropriated grants is both short-sighted and dangerous," said Hannah Wesolowski, NAMI's Chief Advocacy Officer. "Every dollar invested in mental health services saves lives, reduces strain on hospitals and law enforcement, and strengthens families and communities. Canceling these grants runs counter to Congress' efforts to support people in their communities to help them live healthy, fulfilling lives. When combined with upcoming Medicaid changes and other health care cuts, the impact will be devastating. Policymakers must immediately reverse this decision."

NAMI urges advocates to contact their members of Congress and ask them to demand that the Administration reverse these terminations.

