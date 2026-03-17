NAMI Poll Shows Increased Stress, Demand for Workplace Mental Health Resources

Only about one in four managers has adequate training to support mental health conversations in the workplace

ARLINGTON, Va., March 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Employees are seeking more mental health resources and training at work as they experience a rise in extreme stress, according to a poll released today by the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI). The data show widespread stress and burnout among employees, with one in four reporting that they have considered quitting their job because of the impact it has on their mental health.

"We see a growing trend of increased stress among American workers, but we also see how the right mental health supports can make a difference," said Daniel H. Gillison Jr., NAMI chief executive officer. "By prioritizing mental health at work — through resources, training, and open conversation — employers have the opportunity to build a culture that breaks down stigma and enhances well-being throughout the organization."

The third annual NAMI poll gauging nationwide sentiment about mental health at work, conducted by Ipsos, includes full-time employees at companies with more than 100 workers.

Key takeaways:

Many employees don't believe their workplace prioritizes mental health, most want training and resources

Only about half (54%) of employees believe their company makes their mental health a priority. An overwhelming majority of respondents say it would be helpful to receive training about mental health conditions (79%), identifying and responding to a mental health crisis (80%), stress or burnout management (81%), and mental health resources offered by their employer (81%). Despite this strong demand, less than one in three respondents report actually receiving any mental health-related training at work.

The data show that mental health training does make a difference. Employees at companies that offer mental health training report feeling more supported by their manager (86% vs 70%) and their leadership (58% vs 43%). They are also less likely to be concerned about the impacts of mental health stigma at work (43% vs 52%).

Managers are caught in the middle

Employees believe that direct managers or supervisors play a key role in creating comfort around discussing mental health at work. But only 28% of managers report having received training to support these kinds of conversations with their team.

Managers who have adequate workplace mental health resources are more likely to feel prepared to support their teams (90% vs 61%). They are also less likely to feel burned out (45% vs 73%) and much less likely to have considered quitting their job for mental health reasons (18% vs 41%).

Employees are open to mental health discussions but worry about stigma

Overall, three in four respondents feel it is appropriate to discuss mental health at work. But when it comes to talking about themselves, people are more comfortable discussing aspects of their identity or physical health at work than they are talking about their mental health.

Almost half of respondents said they worry they would be judged for sharing potential mental health challenges with their colleagues.

"People see mental health as relevant and appropriate to talk about at work, and that's encouraging. But real barriers persist in the form of stigma and fear of retaliation or lost opportunities," said Megan Delp, NAMI's director of workplace mental health. "NAMI StigmaFree Workplace initiatives aim to help companies remove these barriers and build more avenues for connection so that people can bring their whole and best selves to work."

Learn more about NAMI StigmaFree and how to access training about discussing mental health at work.

This NAMI/Ipsos poll was conducted January 27 – February 2, 2026, by Ipsos using the probability-based KnowledgePanel®. This poll is based on a nationally representative probability sample of 2,153 general population adults, age 18 or older, who are employed full-time and work at a business or company with at least 100 employees. Learn more about the poll methodology.

The National Alliance on Mental Illness is the nation's largest grassroots mental health organization dedicated to improving the lives of the millions of Americans affected by mental health conditions.

SOURCE National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI)