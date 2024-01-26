NAMM Announces Eight New Board Members

NAMM (National Association of Music Merchants)

26 Jan, 2024, 10:57 ET

ANAHEIM, Calif., Jan. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The annual meeting of members convened on the first day of The NAMM Show, the largest global gathering of the music industry, and officially NAMM (The National Association of Music Merchants) welcomed eight new board members to its Board of Directors.

Each director is elected to serve a three-year term through January 2027 and will provide oversight and support of NAMM's ambitious goals for the immediate future. NAMM's board of directors consists of 24 directors elected by the NAMM membership. These 24 NAMM members are elected in slates of eight, rotating on and off every January.

"NAMM is especially grateful to have such a talented collection of leaders and enthusiastic partners as we march forward for growth into many new areas of opportunity for our diverse membership," said John Mlynczak, NAMM president and CEO.

A Snapshot of the New Board Members:

  • Angress, David - SVP and General Manager of QSC Pro Audio
    QSC Pro Audio is a designer and manufacturer of high-performance loudspeakers, digital mixers, power amplifiers, software and accessories, and based in Costa Mesa, California. David is a seasoned veteran of the music and pro audio products industry. QSC Pro Audio has been a NAMM Member since 1977.
  • Averwater, Nick - Vice President of Amro Music Stores, Inc.
    Averwater is part of the fourth generation of the family working at the piano, band and orchestra store in Memphis, Tennessee. You can hear Averwater as podcast host of "After Hours: Conversations for Music Educators."Amro Music Stores has been a NAMM member since 1945.
  • Chauvet, Albert - CEO of Chauvet & Sons
    An innovator, developer and manufacturer of lighting and control systems with locations in the U.S., Europe and Mexico. Albert and  Berenice Chauvet were featured in Live Design Magazine's "50 Powerful People in Entertainment Technology."│Chauvet & Sons has been a NAMM Member for 25 years.
  • Deering, Jamie - CEO of Deering Banjo Company, Inc.
    A family-owned factory that has handcrafted instruments for 48 years and known as the Great American Banjo Company. Jamie has served on the NAMM Young Professionals Board and in 2016 the company was inducted to the American Banjo Museum Hall of Fame.│Deering Banjo Company has been a NAMM Member since 1978.
  • Goldenson, Jerry - President and CEO of K.H.S. America Co., Ltd.
    A family of over 20 brands providing high-quality musical instruments and services to support musicians, educators, and retail partners. Goldenson has been honored with the Little Kids Rock Caring Neighbor Award, among other awards.│Goldenson has been a NAMM Member for 20 years.
  • Long, Steve - President of Long & McQuade, Ltd.
    Long is responsible for running the day-to-day operations at his family-owned business. Under his direction, Long & McQuade has expanded to over 103 stores and has also become the largest chain of musical instrument retailers in Canada.│Long & McQuade has been a NAMM Member since 1984.
  • Risko, Mike - Co-Owner of Mike Risko Music
    Is a professional guitar player and author with a store that offers music lessons, group classes, and camps, retail, rental and instrument repair. The music store also donates educational programs, live music and instruments, impacting hundreds of musicians in the local community.
    │Mike Risko Music has been a NAMM Member since 2013.
  • Werbin, Lillian - CEO and President of Elderly Instruments, Inc.
    The fretted and stringed musical instrument retailer in Lansing, Michigan is a roots and traditional music destination specializing in used and vintage instruments and accessories. Elderly Instruments was named Top Small Business of 2023 by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce.
    │Elderly Instruments has been a NAMM Member since 1983.

Tom Sumner, NAMM Chair, thanked the outgoing Board members during the annual meeting of members and lauded their ideas and expertise, which have benefited the organization and its members as whole. They are Abby Kaplan (Shure Incorporated), Chris Tso (Chauvet Lighting), David Via (LOUD Audio, LLC), Helen Culleton (DiGiCo UK Limited), John Hopkins (Sweetwater), Saul Friedgood (Eastman Music Company), Shawna Rood (Antonio Violins and Ukes), and Tim Spicer (Spicer's Music).

For a full list of current NAMM Board of Directors and Executive Committee members, please visit https://www.namm.org/about/board-members

About NAMM

The National Association of Music Merchants (NAMM) is the not-for-profit association with a mission to strengthen the $19.5 billion music products industry. NAMM is comprised of 15,400 global member companies and individual professionals with a global workforce of over 475,000 employees. NAMM events and members fund The NAMM Foundation's efforts to promote the pleasures and benefits of music and advance active participation in music-making across the lifespan. For more information about NAMM, please visit namm.org. The 2024 NAMM Show will be held at the Anaheim Convention Center January 25 to 28.   

