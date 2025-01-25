NAMM Announces Eight New Board Members Joining in 2025

CARLSBAD, Calif., Jan. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- NAMM (The National Association of Music Merchants), the largest global not-for-profit music trade organization, announced today at the 2025 Show during its annual meeting of members, that eight newly elected board members will be joining its Board of Directors.

These new members will serve a three-year term through January 2028 and will provide oversight and support of NAMM's vision, mission, and objectives. NAMM's board of directors consists of 24 directors elected by the NAMM membership, each serving three-year terms in slates of eight.

"NAMM is eternally grateful to the talented coalition of industry leaders that continue to volunteer their time to guide our organization into the future," said John Mlynczak, NAMM president and CEO.

A Snapshot of the New Board Members:

Mayumi Allison - CEO, Hosa Technology Inc.

Mayumi Allison is the CEO and second-generation leader of Hosa Technology, Inc., a prominent global provider of analog and digital connectivity solutions for the music and professional audio industries, based in Buena Park, California. Mayumi holds an MBA from Pepperdine Graziadio Business School and a B.A. in business marketing, with a minor in Japanese from California State University, Fullerton. Hosa Technology, Inc. has been a NAMM member since 1987.

Betty Bennett - CEO and Co-Founder, Apogee Electronics Corp.

Betty Bennett is the CEO and co-founder of Apogee Electronics Corporation, a Santa Monica-based company renowned for its innovative audio solutions for professionals and content creators alike. Since founding Apogee in 1985, Betty has spearheaded the development of industry-standard technologies, earning the company 19 TEC Awards and widespread acclaim. A passionate advocate for sustainability, she has transformed Apogee into a certified green business while supporting charitable initiatives and environmental causes. As a leader in the audio industry, Betty champions opportunities for women and drives Apogee's focus on cutting-edge tools for Dolby ATMOS, Spatial Audio, and beyond. Apogee has been a NAMM member since 2022.

Jenna Day - Owner, Day Violins LLC

Jenna Day is owner of Day Violins LLC, located in Chantilly, Virginia. Jenna is heavily involved with DC Council Members as well as other advocacy work and she serves as leadership of Fairfax Arts Coalition for Education. She holds degrees in family life sciences, gerontology and Spanish from Brigham Young University and also in hospice and grief counseling. Jenna enjoys being a hobby piano artist. Day Violins LLC has been a NAMM member since 2014.

Jeremiah Manriquez - President, CEO and Owner, Pecknel Music Co., Inc.

Jeremiah Manriquez is president, CEO and owner of Pecknel Music Company, Inc., based in Greenville, South Carolina. Pecknel Music offers a wide range of services, from instrument lessons and rentals to sheet music and repair services. Pecknel Music actively supports music education in South Carolina communities through service offerings, instrument donations and financial contributions. Pecknel Music Co, Inc. has been a NAMM member since 1962.

Tim Pratt - President and Owner, Dietze Music House

Tim Pratt is the president and owner of Dietze Music. Dietze Music has locations in Omaha, Lincoln and Bellevue, Nebraska. The store in Lincoln opened in 1925 to provide musical instruments and lessons for the locals and, to this day, continues to serve the area's musicians. Tim has received several honors, including the Lincoln Symphony Golden Baton Award, the Nebraska Music Educators Outstanding Exhibitor Award, the Nebraska Music Educators Distinguished Service Award and the NAMM Top 100 Best Marketing Award. Dietze Music has been a NAMM member since 1974.

Thomas Ripsam - President and CEO, C.F. Martin & Co., Inc.

Thomas Ripsam is President and CEO of C.F. Martin & Co., Inc. based in Nazareth, Pennsylvania, founded in 1833, and has served in the position since 2021. Thomas is a guitar player who's passionate about fretted instruments. He holds a Bachelor of Arts in International Business Management from Reutlingen University and a Master of Business Administration from Columbia Business School. C.F. Martin & Co., Inc. has been a NAMM member since 1947.

Tom Tedesco - President and CEO, The Music People

Tom Tedesco is president and CEO of The Music People, located in Berlin, Connecticut. Tom started at The Music People in 2010 and has served in many roles before being promoted to president and CEO in 2021. A native of Connecticut, Tom received his B.S. degree in business administration and master's degree in management from the University of Connecticut. The Music People has been a NAMM member since 1979.

Hans Thomann - CEO, Thomann Musikhaus

Hans Thomann is CEO of Thomann Musikhaus, a retailer of musical instruments, studio, lighting and pro audio equipment based in Burgebrach, Germany. Hans was originally trained as a precision electronic engineer and brass instrument maker. Thomann Musikhaus has received several distinct honors, including Deutscher Handelspreis German Retail Award, Family Company Hall of Fame, awarded by Handelsblatt, and Mail Order Business of the Year, Germany. Thomann Musikhaus has been a NAMM member since 1992. .

Tom Sumner, NAMM Chair, thanked the outgoing Board members during the annual meeting of members and lauded their ideas and expertise, which have benefited the organization and its members as a whole. They are Roger Hart (TKL Products Corp), DeDe Heid (Heid Music Company), Elizabeth Heidt (Gibson), Adam Levin (Chuck Levin's Washington Music Center), Lana Negrete (Santa Monica Music Center), Paul Tobias (Tobias Music), Ray Williams (Music Marketing) and Steve Zapf (Conn-Selmer.)

For a full list of current NAMM Board of Directors and Executive Committee members, please visit https://www.namm.org/about/board-members

