NAMM Foundation Announces Long-term Endowment Initiative

CARLSBAD, Calif., Dec. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- NAMM (The National Association of Music Merchants), the largest global non-profit music trade organization, and the NAMM Foundation have announced the creation of an initial endowment of $10 million, made possible by NAMM's decade of contributions, investment growth, and a transformative $2 million bequest from music advocate Margaret Darby. The combination of these funds have created The NAMM Foundation's new board-designated endowment, which is a first step toward long-term stability while making a consistent global impact on the music community at large.

"This endowment initiative establishes perpetual support for The NAMM Foundation's enduring impact supporting music making at every level and in every community," said John Mlynczak, NAMM president and CEO. "This historical achievement is made possible by the generous support of those who came before us, and we will grow this fund to ensure that those who come after us continue to benefit."

"The time is right to establish an endowment that will support our vision for the future of the Foundation," said Julia Rubio, Executive Director of The NAMM Foundation. "We are creating a sustainable financial anchor for the work we are entrusted to do. Margaret Darby's incredible bequest of $2 million makes an immediate impact and gestures such as hers, ensures that The NAMM Foundation remains a steady pillar for generations to come."

NAMM and The NAMM Foundation share a global goal to grow this fund into a fully sustainable endowment which will help fund global grantmaking and other NAMM Foundation programs that give back to the music products industry. The NAMM Foundation will continue to thrive with support from NAMM and NAMM members, as well as secure donations for this new endowment.

About The NAMM Foundation

Since 2006, The NAMM Foundation has been guided by its commitment to social responsibility in its efforts to create more music makers worldwide. Inspired by the generosity of the music products industry, The National Association of Music Merchants launched this philanthropic arm to serve its mission of strengthening the music products industry and promoting the pleasures and benefits of making music.

About NAMM

The National Association of Music Merchants (NAMM) is the not-for-profit association with a mission to strengthen the $19.5 billion music products industry. NAMM is comprised of 10,000 global member companies and individual professionals with a global workforce of over 475,000 employees. NAMM events and members fund The NAMM Foundation's efforts to promote the pleasures and benefits of music and advance active participation in music-making across the lifespan. For more information about NAMM, please visit www.namm.org.

