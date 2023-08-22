NAMM Announces the Creation of Member Services

News provided by

NAMM (National Association of Music Merchants)

22 Aug, 2023, 11:35 ET

New department to expand benefits and value for all global NAMM members to help businesses and careers —

CARLSBAD, Calif., Aug. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- This month, NAMM (www.namm.org/news), the world's largest not-for-profit music trade organization representing the $17 billion music industry, introduced Member Services, a strategic initiative to elevate the value and benefits all NAMM members receive as part of the global association. The new Member Services team will oversee several key NAMM programs and lead the creation of future programs in order to best serve the organization's pursuit of helping strengthen the music, sound and entertainment technology industries. Member Services consolidates several NAMM departments, including membership, professional development, public affairs and the Resource Center.

"The creation of the Member Services team provides an ideal structure to serve the post-pandemic industry," said John Mlynczak, NAMM president and CEO. "We have great potential for growth and an exceptionally talented team that can realize this potential. The alignment of all Member Services will increase our value to members at The NAMM Show in January, as well as critically important year-round enhanced offerings."

Zach Phillips, who has served for 11 years as NAMM's director of professional development, will now become director of member services. In the last decade, Phillips has been responsible for the growth of NAMM's education and professional development, both at live NAMM events and online. This includes the expansion of NAMM Show programming into a conference format inclusive of all major professional communities in the industry.

Erin Block, formerly NAMM's associate director of registration and analytics, has been promoted to associate director of membership. Among Block's accomplishments, she has overseen the development of the NAMM Global Report, one of the association's key services and a leading data source for the industry.

"We're incredibly excited about the creation of Member Services and what it means to our global NAMM members," Phillips said. "Be it through networking, education, mentorship or advocacy work, this new team is designed to best serve all professional communities within our association. Our goal is to drive value to our membership and ensure everyone who belongs to NAMM has vital year-round resources to grow their businesses and careers."

The introduction of NAMM Member Services also coincides with NAMM's newly created individual membership category. This development will allow NAMM to better serve pro audio, entertainment technology, music technology and music education professionals — and also strengthen the association's mission of building a more musical world through a broader base of influence.

Member Services will oversee marquee NAMM initiatives, including education programs, such as NAMM U and NAMM U Online; networking and mentorship groups like NAMM Young Professionals and Women of NAMM; the NAMM Music Education Advocacy D.C. Fly-In; the Top 100 Dealer Awards; the Oral History Program; Endorsed Service Providers; public affairs and government relations initiatives; and much more. In collaboration with NAMM's membership and board of directors, Member Services will also launch new services based on industry demand and NAMM's vision, mission and objectives.

Media Contacts
NAMM Communications – John Dolak, Director
[email protected]
619-735-4028

Jeanne O'Keefe
The Lippin Group for NAMM
[email protected]
818-399-2464

About NAMM 
The National Association of Music Merchants (NAMM) is the not-for-profit association with a mission to strengthen the $17 billion music products industry. NAMM is comprised of 15,000 global member companies and individual professionals. NAMM events and members fund The NAMM Foundation's efforts to promote the pleasures and benefits of music and advance active participation in music-making across the lifespan. For more information about NAMM, please visit www.namm.org. The 2024 NAMM Show will be held at the Anaheim Convention Center January 25-28 with online registration at [email protected].

SOURCE NAMM (National Association of Music Merchants)

