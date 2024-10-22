NAMM to Once Again Unite Music Products Industry With NAMM NeXT 2025 in Nashville

After the Overwhelming Success of This Years' Inaugural Event, the 2025 Two-Day Summit Will Return With a Focus on Business, Technology Trends, Networking, Marketing and Entrepreneurship

2025 NAMM NeXT Website Found at next.namm.org

CARLSBAD, Calif., Oct. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- NAMM (The National Association of Music Merchants), the largest global nonprofit music trade organization, has announced the second year of NAMM NeXT, a two-day education and networking summit that strengthens the music industry by providing expert insights and analysis for the future of business.

NAMM NeXT 2025 will take place in Nashville, Tenn., from June 29–July 1 at the JW Marriott Nashville, with the subsidized individual early-bird pricing at $995. Once again, the event will feature a full slate of high-profile presenters from inside and outside the music industry. Registration will open in January, and NAMM NeXT will be limited to only 400 attendees, so be sure to register early to secure your spot.

"We are excited to announce NAMM NeXT 2025, which will once again unite the leaders of our NAMM member companies around the common goal of strengthening the music products industry," said John Mlynczak, president and CEO of NAMM. "After witnessing the overwhelming positive energy and abundance of ideas gained at our inaugural event, it was abundantly clear that we need to keep this event going in Music City USA for NAMM NeXT 2025."

NAMM NeXT will feature big-picture and hands-on sessions with experts from inside and outside of the music industry to inspire new ideas, develop organizational talent and drive conversations that will take attendees' businesses and the global industry to the next level.

Last year, more than 100 global companies gathered at the inaugural conference and shared the following post-event statements from attendees.

"NAMM NeXT was an excellent opportunity for our leadership team to get together and listen to great thought leadership while remaining focused on the growth of our business, our industry and ourselves as leaders," said Morgan Walker, director of marketing communications at KORG USA. "This two-day summit was a perfect opportunity for us to listen and focus on the sessions without having a booth or show to manage, and the value of NAMM NeXT was a perfect example of NAMM providing service to its members."

"Most other industries have annual leadership events and dedicated leadership conferences; unfortunately, our music products industry did not … until now," said Elizabeth Heidt, chief marketing officer of Gibson. "To be part of the inaugural event, in Nashville, that combines outside-the-industry knowledge with inside-the-industry perspectives to help accelerate our industry's growth was incredibly impactful for Gibson and our team. We are a proud partner of NAMM and can't wait to participate and support the 2025 event."

NAMM NeXT will continue as an annual investment in the music industry at large with the common focus and theme of helping grow the music business by elevating the companies and people in the industry. Further details will be announced during John Mlynczak's "Industry Insights" session on January 23 of the 2025 NAMM Show in Anaheim.

