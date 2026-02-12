NanaWall Expands Florida Product Approval to NW MultiSlide 630

CORTE MADERA, Calif., Feb. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- NanaWall, the leader in opening glass wall systems, is proud to unveil Florida Product Approval for its NW MultiSlide 630. Florida Product Approval is a mandatory state-level verification system that ensures building components that affect the structural integrity and building envelope meet the strict standards of the Florida Building Code.

NanaWall NW MultiSlide 630 NanaWall NW MultiSlide 630 Barefoot Friendly Sill

The NW MultiSlide 630 was evaluated by independent, accredited labs for structural performance, water resistance, and operational reliability, ensuring the system meets stringent code requirements. The approval encompasses multiple configurations for the NW MultiSlide 630—up to three tracks of six panels and a pocket—giving architects, builders, and contractors flexibility without compromising on safety or code compliance.

"Securing Florida Product Approval for one of our latest product introductions is another step in our commitment to ensuring that our offerings meet the demands that architects and builders need," says Ebrahim Nana, President and CEO of NanaWall. "We strive to be a trusted partner, delivering design-forward solutions that meet strict standards and provide an added layer of confidence through independent testing."

Part of the Generation 4 family, the NW MultiSlide 630 brings clean, uniform glass lines and refined aesthetics to a high-performance sliding system. Unlike a traditional sliding glass door, its multidirectional panels allow doors to slide from either side. Beyond its sleek, minimalist appearance, the system is built for durability, security, and energy efficiency, with features like two-point locking, anti-lift protection, thermal breaks, and ADA-compliant sills. With panels that can reach up to 11 feet in height and 6 feet 6 inches in width, architects and builders can achieve expansive, uninterrupted views while maintaining the advanced functionality and safety standards required in demanding environments.

The NW MultiSlide 630 joins the rest of NanaWall's Generation 4 family in achieving Florida Product Approval, including the recently introduced NW Aluminum 643 folding glass wall system, which also includes approval for its multiple configurations. This level of dedication, in offering this extensive approval process not just for products but for all their configurations, further extends NanaWall's legacy of high-performance, safe solutions.

About NanaWall Systems

For 40 years, NanaWall has been leading the industry in developing and refining our glass wall systems to create solutions that visually harmonize with space, transform the architectural experience, and deliver enduring performance. For more information, visit www.NanaWall.com.

