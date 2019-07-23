Nancy Ham And Marilyn Tavenner Join Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona Board Of Directors

PHOENIX, July 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona (BCBSAZ) has elected two new members to its board of directors—one steeped in technology and the other with extensive government experience. On July 15, 2019, Nancy Ham, CEO of WebPT, Inc., and Marilyn Tavenner, R.N., the former Administrator for the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) and past president and CEO of America's Health Insurance Plans (AHIP), officially joined the BCBSAZ board, which provides strategic oversight to the company.

"Nancy and Marilyn bring skillsets that will strengthen an already dynamic group of leaders on this board," said Richard Dozer, BCBSAZ chairman of the board. "They are both well-rounded leaders with a tremendous depth of experience in healthcare, possessing the expertise to help the board develop and support BCBSAZ's strategic direction."

Ham is a highly accomplished healthcare technology CEO who has proven her ability to drive exceptional outcomes in the complex digital health and IT space.

As CEO of WebPT, the leading software platform for outpatient rehab therapy providers, she focuses on developing innovative products and strategies to expand awareness of physical therapy as an effective, cost-efficient patient care pathway. She previously served as CEO of Healthagen Population Health Solutions, part of Aetna's technology and innovation arm, and as CEO of MedVentive, a performance analytics company.

Ham's multifaceted technology expertise is complemented by Tavenner's government experience.

Tavenner has a long and distinguished career in healthcare. Most recently, Tavenner was president and CEO of AHIP, advocating for public policies that expand access to affordable healthcare coverage, and working to solve challenges facing consumers and the broader healthcare system. As Administrator of CMS, she is credited with focusing on programs aimed at significantly enhancing the quality of the U.S. healthcare system.

"Our board of directors plays a critical role in overseeing the strategic direction of BCBSAZ," said Pam Kehaly, president and CEO of BCBSAZ. "Nancy and Marilyn bring two unique and diverse skillsets that are unmatched. They will be invaluable as we continue looking for new ways to partner with others to bring products and services to our community that are unrivaled in both quality and value."

BCBSAZ's current board of directors includes:

Richard H. Dozer , Chairman

, Chairman Pam D. Kehaly, President and CEO of BCBSAZ

Mara G. Aspinall

Dan C. Coleman

Lattie F. Coor , Ph.D.

, Ph.D. Kathleen H. Goeppinger , Ph.D.

, Ph.D. Nancy J. Ham

Edmundo E. Hidalgo

Harry A. Papp , C.F.A.

, C.F.A. James S. Pignatelli

William J. Post

Marilyn B. Tavenner , R.N.

, R.N. Alton J. Washington

