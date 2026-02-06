Nancy Larson, Former Acting U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Texas Joins Torridon Law PLLC

WASHINGTON, Feb. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Torridon Law PLLC is pleased to announce that Nancy Larson, the former Acting U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Texas, is joining the firm as a Partner. Ms. Larson brings over thirty years of experience and leadership in the Department of Justice leading federal cases at the trial, appellate, and executive levels.

As the Acting U.S. Attorney, Ms. Larson most recently served as the top-ranking law enforcement official in the Northern District of Texas, which serves over eight million people. Ms. Larson has conducted and led countless investigations, including those involving fraud and financial services schemes, health care schemes, securities schemes, domestic and international money laundering, pharmaceutical diversion, cybercrimes, and domestic and international terrorism.

Ms. Larson is not only a seasoned trial lawyer, having tried numerous cases as a federal prosecutor, but she also served as the Northern District of Texas's Appellate Chief for ten years, where she was the district's liaison with the Justice Department and the U.S. Solicitor General's Office and served on the U.S. Attorney General's Advisory Committee's Appellate Chiefs' Working Group.

"I have known Nancy for decades and am honored she is joining Torridon. She's a seasoned and exceptional trial lawyer and leader," said former Counsel to the President Pat Cipollone.

"Nancy brings a wealth of litigation and investigations experience, as well as the sound judgment that comes from years of broad and varied senior responsibility. We are delighted she joined us," said former Attorney General William P. Barr.

"It is an incredible honor to join the distinguished and unmatched legal talent at Torridon," Ms. Larson said. "I'm eager to use my range of experience to represent and counsel clients facing high-stakes criminal, civil, and regulatory issues."

Torridon Law PLLC advises and represents clients in connection with complex litigation and investigations; government enforcement, regulatory, and legislative matters; commercial disputes; crisis management; and issues related to mergers and acquisitions. The firm draws on the exceptionally broad experience of its lawyers at senior levels of government, at top tier national law firms, and in the corporate and nonprofit worlds, providing services to major corporations, investment firms, law firms, industry groups, and other leading institutions.

Torridon Law is committed to upholding the values, collegiality, and client-focused ethos that traditionally have distinguished the law as a profession. With experience that spans the globe, the Torridon Law team is dedicated to providing the top-flight legal service clients would expect on their most important matters from the largest national law firms, with all of the flexibility, creativity, and innovation the boutique model offers.

