Nanit and Onera Health Win National Sleep Foundation's 2025 SleepTech® Award

WASHINGTON, Oct. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Sleep Foundation (NSF) named Nanit and Onera Health as winners of its 2025 SleepTech® Award. NSF's SleepTech Award recognizes the year's most innovative efforts in advancing sleep technology and is a feature of NSF's ongoing work to encourage and celebrate efforts to incorporate sleep science and insight into accessible health products and services.

The SleepTech Award is given in two categories: Sleep Health and Wellness, which includes products and services consumers can use as part of their daily routine for sleep and health, and Sleep Disorders and Conditions, which includes solutions that seek to improve the patient experience for diagnosis and treatment.

Nanit is the winner in the Sleep Health and Wellness category. As described by Nanit, the Nanit Pro Baby Monitor combines real-time HD video with contactless sleep tracking and developmental milestones. Nanit automatically analyzes a baby's sleep patterns, delivering science-backed, actionable insights.

Onera Health (Onera B.V.), the winner in the Sleep Disorders and Conditions category, describes Onera PSG as the first FDA-cleared patch-based home PSG (hPSG). Its technology enables comprehensive sleep diagnostics through four wireless, patient-applied sensors that capture a 15-channel time-tested and trusted PSG dataset.

"We're honored to receive the National Sleep Foundation's SleepTech Award. Nanit leverages sleep science and research to support infant and, in turn, parent sleep. Every day our team is driven to deliver this for families because we know that better sleep for babies can lead to healthier outcomes. This recognition from the National Sleep Foundation reinforces our mission to empower parents and babies to thrive," said Anushka Salinas, Nanit CEO.

"We're honored that the National Sleep Foundation has recognized Onera's efforts to advance sleep health. This acknowledgment reinforces the importance of increasing access to the gold standard of polysomnography, enabling clinicians to deliver comprehensive sleep diagnostics to more patients in need," said Ruben de Francisco, Onera Health Founder & CEO.

"This year's competition was strong. The winners reflect how the market is rapidly maturing and the public's options are increasingly sophisticated and simple at the same time. It's encouraging to see this level of innovation dedicated to improving sleep health and safety for individuals and families," said John Lopos, National Sleep Foundation CEO.

NSF also would like to acknowledge SleepTech Award finalists in each category: Ambient and Pulsetto in the Sleep Health and Wellness category and Appscent Medical Ltd. and Percy in the Sleep Disorders and Conditions category.

SleepTech Award submissions are evaluated based solely on the applicants' descriptions and representations of their products' features, benefits and uses in the marketplace and are not based on any non-public information or knowledge at NSF nor product testing or evaluation conducted by NSF.

For over 35 years, NSF has educated the public about the importance of sleep for health and well-being. NSF publishes evidence-based consensus guidelines, standards for positive sleep health, as well as easy-to-use tools and tips to improve sleep.

NSF is committed to SleepTech activities that help make science-based products and services more accessible and convenient so anyone and everyone can be their Best Slept Self®.

For more information about the National Sleep Foundation, visit www.theNSF.org.

About the National Sleep Foundation

There's only one National Sleep Foundation (NSF). NSF is an independent nonprofit organization dedicated to improving health and well-being through sleep education and advocacy. Founded in 1990, the NSF is committed to advancing excellence in sleep health theory, research and practice. In its 35 years, NSF has promoted sleep health through expert recommendations, consensus guidelines, tech standards, and easy-to-use tips and tools to improve sleep.

