Nanit Expands Award-Winning Breathing Wear Line with Launch of Nanit Pajamas

NEW YORK, April 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nanit , the only smart baby monitor that connects parents to their baby's health and development, launched Nanit Pajamas , the newest addition to its popular line of Breathing Wear wearables that allow parents to monitor their baby's breathing motion without wires or sensors. Using the computer vision of Nanit's overhead HD camera, Nanit Pajamas feature Breathing Wear's distinctive pattern designed with shapes and color that are scientifically engineered to be read from any angle to let parents know the second their baby needs them.

As with previous Breathing Wear products, Nanit Pajamas work with both the new Nanit Pro and Nanit Plus cameras, are 100% cotton, machine washable and enable customers to monitor their baby's breaths per minute in real-time, without putting electronic devices on the baby or in the crib. Available at launch in four sizes, for babies up to 9 months old, including newborn, 0-3 months, 3-6 months, and 6-9 months, Nanit's footed pajamas are comfortable for babies and comforting for parents. The newborn and 0–3 months size pajamas include mittens and 6-9 months size includes non-slip grips on the feet for infants that are starting to stand and walk.

"Nanit launched with the idea that the right technology could make life more manageable for new parents by connecting them to their child's development and well-being," said Nanit CEO Sarah Dorsett. "As we grew the family of Nanit products, our line of Breathing Wear sensor-free wearables became one of the top reasons parents choose Nanit for their nursery. We are thrilled to bring Nanit Pajamas to market and deliver yet another safe, simple and more naturally integrated monitoring solution for parents."

Offered in a unisex pebble grey color, Nanit Pajamas will retail for $29.99USD, $39.99CAD. Nanit Pajamas can be purchased or added to a baby registry in the U.S. at Amazon.com , Babylist, and Nanit.com, in Canada at Amazon.ca and Nanit.com/ca and internationally on Big Apple Buddy. Additional retailers including buybuyBABY in the U.S. and Best Buy, West Coast Kids, Indigo and Snugglebugz in Canada will carry Nanit Pajamas later this Spring.

Nanit's use of computer vision technology allows its award-winning camera to see and hear everything happening in and around the crib. This proprietary technology uniquely enables the company to take products parents already used in the nursery and make them powerful tools to monitor baby's sleep, breathing and growth right from their phone. With the Nanit Swaddle, Breathing Band, Sleeping Bag, Smart Sheets and new Pajamas, Nanit now offers more ways than ever for parents to monitor their baby's development in real-time and know when babies need them most.

To purchase Nanit Pajamas or learn more about Nanit's smart baby products, visit nanit.com .

About Nanit

The Nanit family of award-winning products keep parents connected and informed while providing personalized insights and guidance to support their baby's sleep and well-being. From the AI-powered Nanit HD camera that tracks and analyzes a baby's sleep and growth, real-time breathing motion monitoring with Breathing Wear , to capturing amazing moments and milestones with the in-app Memories feature, Nanit helps parents see and understand everything happening in and around the crib. Since launching in 2016, Nanit has tracked over 216 million hours of sleep, 43 million parental visits, and over 22 million morning wakeups. For more information, please visit www.nanit.com and follow Nanit on Facebook , Twitter and Instagram .

