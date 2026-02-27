Nanit Launches "Next Chapter" Registry Sweepstakes

Nanit to award $4,000 toward a baby registry and Nanit Smart Baby Monitor Systems to expectant parents, Feb. 27-March 30

NEW YORK, Feb. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Nanit , the U.S.-based technology leader trusted by over one million families for understanding their baby's sleep, today announced the launch of its Next Chapter Registry Sweepstakes, a new initiative designed to help take the mental and financial load off expectant parents so they can focus on preparing for parenthood.

The month-long sweepstakes will give one lucky parent-to-be $4,000 toward their baby registry, turning wish lists into reality in a big way. Additionally, two runner-up winners will receive the Nanit Smart Baby Monitor System , equipping them with advanced tools to support their baby's sleep and well-being from day one.

To enter, simply add the Nanit Smart Baby Monitor , a Nanit Bundle , or the full system to your registry of choice and upload it to the official sweepstakes landing page .

"At Nanit, we know that preparing for a baby can feel overwhelming," said Anushka Salinas, CEO of Nanit. "As your ultimate parenting partner from night one, we created the Next Chapter Registry Sweepstakes to help cover your registry must-haves, so you can step into what's ahead feeling supported and ready for those first precious days."

Nanit equips parents with the essential tools they need to feel confident and prepared during the earliest days of parenthood and beyond. Nanit also helps alleviate the stress that comes with this transition by reducing the constant cross-checking and second-guessing, so families can embrace this next chapter with clarity and peace of mind.

The sweepstakes opens Feb. 27, 2026, and closes March 30, 2026. Winners will be randomly selected and announced shortly after the promotional period ends. For more information, visit www.nanit.com .

About Nanit

Nanit is a US-headquartered technology leader in early-childhood health intelligence, giving parents real-time insight into their baby's sleep, behavior, and development. Powered by award-winning hardware and an advanced AI platform, Nanit provides personalized guidance trusted by more than 1 million families. Since its inception in 2014, more than 70% of Nanit's active camera users continue to rely on the product well beyond age four, reinforcing the company's commitment to long-term innovation in redefining the parenthood experience. Through Nanit Lab , the company operates the industry's most advanced research engine in early-childhood sleep and development. Backed by more than 30 academic and clinical partners, Nanit Lab maintains the world's largest dataset on infant sleep, capturing over 5 billion hours of sleep from more than one million babies across 100+ countries. The team has published 15+ peer-reviewed studies and over 50 scientific abstracts, translating this unprecedented dataset into validated insights that strengthen Nanit's AI models and expand understanding of early-life development. This scientific foundation powers Nanit's evolution into predictive developmental analytics, ensuring every insight is grounded in rigorous evidence and real-world data. With its upcoming Parenting Intelligence System, Nanit is expanding into predictive developmental analytics, advancing a future where families can track meaningful health metrics from birth through adulthood. Nanit believes in empowering every family, helping parents build greater confidence and create more joyful moments. The company prioritizes privacy, security, and encryption, ensuring all data is protected as it continues to innovate with AI-powered features. For more information, visit www.nanit.com and follow Nanit on Instagram @get_nanit and @getnanit on TikTok.

SOURCE Nanit