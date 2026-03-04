Nanit's Second Parenting Report Shows That Even in a "Going Analog" Era, Technology Is Helping Couples Stay Connected Through the Most Demanding Years

New data from 1,600+ parents shows shared technology is reshaping co-parenting dynamics, reducing mental load and eliminating the "primary parent" dynamic.

NEW YORK, March 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Nanit, the U.S.-based technology leader trusted by over one million families to understand their baby's sleep, today released its Second Annual State of Modern Parenthood Report, based on a survey of more than 1,600 parents of newborns, infants, and toddlers. The early years of parenting are often described as some of the most meaningful, and most exhausting, in a couple's life. The data reveals that modern parenthood is defined less by chaos and more by intensity: intensity of love, responsibility, information, and expectation. The findings show that thoughtfully designed technology can help couples share responsibility, make more informed decisions, and navigate early parenthood with less stress. Parents report that tools prioritizing security and clear, shared information support stronger communication and more balanced caregiving. Overall, the data points to a shift toward greater collaboration and shared visibility in modern parenting.

The report comes at a time when "going analog" — from dumb phones to screen-free lifestyles — is gaining cultural traction, including among parents who want to be more present. Parents are increasingly told that unplugging is the key to being more attentive and connected. But the survey suggests a more nuanced reality: when thoughtfully designed and shared between partners, technology may actually strengthen relationships. Nearly half of parents report stronger communication with their partner when using shared parenting tools. More than half (56%) say they share real-time data, from sleep patterns to developmental milestones, giving both caregivers access to the same information. For many families, that shared access appears to reduce second-guessing and the need to rely on one parent as the default source of information.

"If we want better outcomes for children, we have to start by supporting the people raising them," said Anushka Salinas, CEO of Nanit. "Technology should reduce stress, not add to it. When parents can see the same information and share the mental load, partnership strengthens and families thrive."

Key Findings:

Technology is strengthening, not replacing, partnerships. About half of parents report better communication as a couple since having children, with 17% saying their communication is "much better." Rather than isolating partners from each other, shared access to the same real-time information eliminates the "primary parent" dynamic and gives both caregivers equal footing from day one. About 60% of dads say parenting tech helps them share responsibilities more equally, and nearly 70% of moms say the real-time visibility allows them to take a break or trust their partner more. When the information gap closes, balance follows. Shared visibility reduces conflict and builds connection. Parents describe watching their baby together and laughing at sleep positions, using nighttime footage to validate each other's efforts, and making decisions as a team rather than arguing. Tech creates shared evidence that turns resentment into recognition and anxiety into aligned action. About 80% of parents said they celebrate their baby's progress together because they can both see it and understand it. Equality in caregiving. Most parents describe feeling like a completely different person after having children, with 91% reporting higher confidence in their parenting skills since welcoming a child into the world. Many say parenting has made them more patient, purposeful and intentional. (Research from the Pew Research Center shows that even in dual-income households, mothers spend significantly more time on childcare and household management than fathers, underscoring how traditional gender roles continue to shape the parenting experience.) The invisible mental load can be crushing, and tech is the lifeline. The invisible mental load can be crushing. Estimates based on research done by Skylight suggest parents spend roughly 30 hours a week on planning, scheduling, and family logistics, labor that often goes unseen and undervalued. With this burden so high, tech becomes the lifeline: 56% of parents report using two or more technologies to outsource memory and logistical tracking freeing up cognitive bandwidth to be present with their children.

One mom shared that "her priorities had completely shifted and she feels more responsible and aware," adding that she feels "more connected to other parents." She explained, "You spend so much time trying to get through the day that you can forget to actually live it." Stories like this illustrate the gap that empathetic technology is designed to close, helping parents manage the demands of early parenthood while staying present, connected, and engaged with both their child and each other.

The company's recent $50 million funding announcement underscores this momentum, accelerating Nanit's expansion beyond sleep into real-time developmental milestone tracking and deeper infant health insights. Building on shared visibility, Nanit is expanding into tools that help parents share not just information, but the cognitive load of daily decision-making. By giving parents clarity in the moments that matter and not months later, Nanit is redefining what modern support looks like during early childhood.

As Nanit expands into predictive developmental analytics and AI-powered features, the company continues to build on a strong foundation of privacy and security. Nanit uses industry-leading encryption and secure network protocols to protect video and data streams, and parents control who can access their camera and insights. Nanit does not sell personal information, and data is retained only with user consent — safeguarding family data remains central to Nanit's approach. To learn more about why over one million parents trust Nanit, please visit nanit.com.

