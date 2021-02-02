Nanit Transforms the Crib, Using AI to Track Baby's Height and Growth with Smart Sheets

NEW YORK, Feb. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nanit , creators of the most advanced baby monitor, is once again modernizing the connected nursery category. Today, the company announced the release of its newest AI-powered solution for parents - Smart Sheets™ - the first textile that allows parents to measure their baby's height and track their growth using their Nanit camera's computer vision technology.

Nanit's newest AI-powered solution Smart Sheets is the first textile that allows parents to measure their baby's height and track their growth using their Nanit camera's computer vision technology. Nanit transforms the crib with the launch of Smart Sheets giving parents the ability to track baby's height and growth in real-time at home using the Nanit camera.

Many parents can attest that measuring a wiggly baby with a ruler or tape measure can be difficult, and often inaccurate. With Smart Sheets and Nanit's award-winning HD nursery cameras, parents can now easily track and monitor their baby's height and growth progress. Parents simply lay their baby or toddler down on a Smart Sheet in the crib and let Nanit do the work. Parents use the in-app tools to mark the key measurement points on the baby, then Nanit's advanced computer vision processes the baby's height based on its calibration against the proprietary pattern printed on the Smart Sheet.

"Nanit was designed to help parents learn about their baby and support their journey during the first few years of a child's development," said Nanit CEO Sarah Dorsett. "We are excited to expand our offering with the introduction of Smart Sheets and to provide an incredible, safe new way for parents to easily stay connected to their child's health and well-being."

Parents can see a real-time reading of their baby's height in the Nanit app, and can then store those measurements and track growth progress over time. Further features including a growth chart and time-lapse video compilation will be rolled out later this year.

"Tracking a baby's height is an important and helpful way to understand their development in between doctor's visits. This can help provide parents and caregivers with a complete picture of their overall well-being when combined with Nanit's ability to monitor sleep and breathing motion," added Dr. Natalie Barnett, Director of Clinical Research at Nanit.

Smart Sheets are safe and effective with no sensors or electronics on the baby's skin or in their crib. Nanit's Smart Sheets are made of 100% cotton, machine washable and fit a standard full-size crib mattress (27.5 x 52 in / 70 x 132 cm). Available at launch in Pebble Grey, additional colors options will be released later this year. Smart Sheets will sell for $34.99, and work with all models of Nanit cameras, including the Nanit Original, Nanit Plus and the new Nanit Pro . One sheet will also be bundled into the new Nanit Pro Complete Monitoring System, which includes everything you need to track your baby's sleep, breathing motion and growth in one package starting at $379.

Smart Sheets are available for presale now on Nanit.com and launching at national retailers in the U.S. and Canada including Amazon, Best Buy, buybuy BABY, Target and more beginning February 21, 2021.

To purchase Nanit Smart Sheets or learn more about Nanit's smart baby products, visit nanit.com .

About Nanit

Nanit is on a mission to support the journey of parenting. The Nanit family of award-winning products keep parents connected and informed while providing personalized insights and guidance to support their baby's sleep and well-being. From the AI-powered Nanit HD camera that tracks and analyzes a baby's sleep and growth, real-time breathing motion monitoring with Breathing Wear , to capturing amazing moments with the in-app Memories feature, Nanit helps parents see and understand everything happening in and around the crib. Since launching in 2016, Nanit has tracked over 211 million hours of sleep, 42 million parental visits, and over 21 million morning wakeups. For more information, please visit www.nanit.com and follow Nanit on Facebook , Twitter and Instagram .

