Nanning: A Colorful City of Cultural Diversity

BEIJING, Dec. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A report from China Daily:

Gen Zers representatives display ethnically inspired artworks at Guangxi Museum of Nationalities.

Nanning, a Chinese city brimming with vitality and historical legacy, offers a wonderful blend of cultural charm and contemporary allure . A multinational cohort of young explorers from Gen Z — hailing from Russia, the United States, Vietnam, Malaysia, Cambodia, Myanmar, South Korea, and Zambia—set out to discover the multifaceted romance of Nanning from various vantage points from July 10 to 15. Their journey took them to the verdant Qingxiu Mountain, the picturesque Sanjie Liangxiang, the bustling Tingzi Wharf, the historic Pingxi Road, the enlightening Guangxi Museum of Nationalities, the dynamic ASEAN Information Port, and the thriving International Railway Port, each offering a distinct glimpse into the city's vibrant charm.

The ethnic culture of Nanning is captivating. From the exquisite embroidery of the Zhuang to the jingling silver adornments of the Miao, inviting you to revel in the city's unique ethnic legacy. The millennium-old cycas peciinata of Qingxiu Mountain and the rare plants in the botanical garden. "The city and nature in Nanning truly coexist in harmony", said Hana, a Gen Zer from Vietnam. As a cultural bridge between China and ASEAN, Nanning also attracts tourists from around the globe with its rich ASEAN culture. The cuisine of Nanning is equally mouth-watering, especially the local specialty, "Suanye". JINMYUNG KIM, an international college student from South Korea told us "The cuisine of Nanning is really not to be missed!" As dusk descends, Nanning transforms into a city of romance: passionate concerts, tranquil boat rides, delicious snacks, and melodious singing... Here, the bustling excitement and warmth intertwine, as if narrating countless enthralling tales.

Their experiences were vividly portrayed in the "My China Surprise" video series, which showcases Nanning through five compelling episodes: "Green: Landscapes of a Fairyland Beyond Imagination," revealing the city's breathtaking natural beauty and ecological diversity; "Brown: Authentic Cuisine with Mouthwatering Flavors," delving into the rich culinary traditions that satisfy the soul; "Pink: Love in Nanning," capturing the city's romantic spirit and the warmth of its people; "Colorful: Diverse Ethnic Cultures," celebrating the vibrant tapestry of cultures that make Nanning unique; and "Gold: Advanced Modern Development," highlighting the city's progress and its role as a hub of innovation. Each episode uses color not only as a visual motif but also as a storytelling device to paint a vivid picture of Nanning's diverse charm.

After experiencing the charm of Nanning, these Gen Z youths commented, "Everyone should experience the ethnic culture of Guangxi more! Especially Nanning, which is a city of cultural inclusiveness."

