Nanoscope Therapeutics Announces New Clinical Advisory Board Appointments

BEDFORD, Texas, April 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nanoscope Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing gene therapies for treatment of inherited retinal diseases, today announced an expansion of its Clinical Advisory Board with the appointment of four new members.

"We are honored to have such distinguished clinical experts in retinal disorders join us as advisers. Their guidance will be invaluable as we pioneer gene therapies to reprogram retinal cells and make them functionally active to regain vision," said Nanoscope President and Co-Founder Samarendra Mohanty, Ph.D.

The four new members include:

Michael Singer, M.D., Clinical Professor of Ophthalmology at the University of Texas Health Science Center in San Antonio, Texas. He is also the Director of Clinical Research at Medical Center Ophthalmology Associates in San Antonio.

Stephen H. Tsang, M.D, Ph.D., the Laszlo T. Bito Professor of Ophthalmology, and Pathology and Cell Biology at Columbia University Irving Medical Center.

Paul Yang, M.D., Ph.D., Assistant Professor in Ophthalmic Genetics and Immunology at the Oregon Health & Science University Casey Eye Institute.

SriniVas R. Sadda, M.D., President and Chief Scientific Officer of the Doheny Eye Institute, the Stephen J. Ryan – Arnold and Mabel Beckman Endowed Chair, and Professor of Ophthalmology at the University of California – Los Angeles David Geffen School of Medicine.

The new members have joined current advisory board members: Samuel Barone, M.D.; Vittorio Porciatti, DSc; Weldon Wright, M.D.; and Thomas Yorio, Ph.D.

Nanoscope's lead product is an optogenetic gene therapy, vMCO-010, that delivers light-sensitive Multi-Characteristics Opsin (MCO) into retinal cells to restore vision in patients with retinitis pigmentosa (RP) and Stargardt disease. Both applications have received orphan drug designation from the FDA. If successful, the optogenetic therapy would be the first treatment aimed at correcting these conditions.

About Nanoscope Therapeutics Inc.

Nanoscope Therapeutics, of Bedford, TX, is advancing gene therapy using light-sensitive molecules for giving sight to the millions of blind individuals suffering from retinal degenerative disease, for which no cure exists. Nanoscope utilizes an ambient light-sensitive MCO molecule to re-sensitize the retina toward ambient light level. The company's pipeline includes optogenetics based retinal regeneration therapy for vision restoration in patients with RP, Stargardt disease, and dry/end-stage wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD). For more information visit: https://nanostherapeutics.com/

