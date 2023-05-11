Nanoscope Therapeutics Announces Presentations at the 2023 American Society of Gene + Cell Therapy (ASGCT) Annual Meeting

DALLAS, May 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Nanoscope Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing gene therapies for retinal degenerative diseases, today announced that its Multi-Characteristic Opsin (MCO) gene therapy platform will be featured in a presentation at the 26th ASGCT Annual Meeting, taking place May 16-20, 2023 in Los Angeles, CA.

Details for the presentations are as follows:

Abstract Title: Optogenetic Therapy with MCO-010 for Vision Restoration in Patients with Severe Sight Loss Due to Retinitis Pigmentosa: The Phase 2b RESTORE Study

Abstract/Poster Number: 808

Session Type: Poster Session

Session Title: Wednesday Poster Session

Session Date: Wednesday, May 17, 2023

Session Time: 12:00 PM PT

Presenter: David Liao, M.D., Retina Vitreous Associates Medical Group, Los Angeles, CA

Dr. Liao will discuss Nanoscope's 52-week safety and efficacy outcomes from the Phase 2b RESTORE trial, the Company's most advanced clinical program. Efficacy and safety data from the RESTORE trial are consistent with those observed in the earlier Phase 1/2 trial, and thus provide compelling evidence on the benefit/risk profile of MCO-010 in retinitis pigmentosa.

About Nanoscope Therapeutics Inc.

Nanoscope Therapeutics is developing gene-agnostic, sight restoring optogenetic therapies for the millions of patients blinded by retinal degenerative diseases, for which no cure exists. The company's lead asset, MCO-010, recently reported topline results from the RESTORE Phase 2b multicenter, randomized, double-masked, sham-controlled clinical trial in the U.S. for retinitis pigmentosa (NCT04945772). The company has also fully enrolled a Phase 2 STARLIGHT trial of MCO-010 therapy in Stargardt patients (NCT05417126). MCO-010 has received FDA Fast Track designations and FDA orphan drug designations for both RP and Stargardt. Preclinical assets include non-viral laser delivered MCO-020 gene therapy for geographic atrophy.

