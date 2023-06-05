Nanoscope Therapeutics to Present at the BIO International Convention

DALLAS, June 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Nanoscope Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing gene therapies for retinal degenerative diseases, today announced that management will present at the BIO International Convention, taking place June 5-8, 2023, in Boston, MA. In addition to presenting, management will be available for virtual and in person one-on-one meetings with qualified members of the investor community who are registered to attend the conference.

Details for the presentations are as follows:

Title: Multi-Characteristic Opsins – A new wave of optogenetic therapeutics for vision restoration

Session Date: Wednesday, June 7, 2023

Session Time: 11:45 a.m. ET

Location: Boston Convention & Exhibition Center, Room 104C

Presenter: Sulagna Bhattacharya, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer

In her presentation, Ms. Bhattacharya will give an overview of the company, including its proprietary Multi-Characteristic Opsin (MCO) gene therapy platform, currently in development for vision restoration in patients blinded by inherited retinal degenerative diseases, such as retinitis pigmentosa (RP) and Stargardt macular degeneration, regardless of genetic mutations.

Title: Former FDA Reviewers Panel: Perspectives on Cell and Gene Therapy Development from Inside and Outside the FDA

Session Date: Wednesday, June 7, 2023

Session Time: 11:00 a.m. ET

Location: Boston Convention & Exhibition Center, Room 206AB

Presenter: Dr. Massoud Motamed, Vice President of Quality Assurance and Analytics

Dr. Motamed will serve on a panel of former FDA experts in cell and gene therapy and discuss solutions to some of the major challenges faced in the field. Dr. Motamed's deep FDA experience and his experience with Nanoscope offer an insightful perspective on best practices regarding how to bring breakthrough therapies to patients.

About Nanoscope Therapeutics Inc.

Nanoscope Therapeutics is developing gene-agnostic, sight restoring optogenetic therapies for the millions of patients blinded by retinal degenerative diseases, for which no cure exists. The company's lead asset, MCO-010, recently reported topline results from the RESTORE Phase 2b multicenter, randomized, double-masked, sham-controlled clinical trial in the U.S. for retinitis pigmentosa (NCT04945772). The company has also fully enrolled a Phase 2 STARLIGHT trial of MCO-010 therapy in Stargardt patients (NCT05417126). MCO-010 has received FDA Fast Track designations and FDA orphan drug designations for both RP and Stargardt. Preclinical assets include non-viral laser delivered MCO-020 gene therapy for geographic atrophy.

