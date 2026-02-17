NAPA Anesthesia Achieves HITRUST r2 Certification, Demonstrating Commitment to Cybersecurity and Information Protection

SUNRISE, Fla., Feb. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- North American Partners in Anesthesia (NAPA), the nation's leading single-specialty anesthesia management company, today announced its clinical and revenue cycle systems have earned certified status from HITRUST for cybersecurity and information protection.

The HITRUST Certification demonstrates that NAPA has met requirements defined by leading cybersecurity and regulatory frameworks, confirming that strong controls are in place to protect sensitive data and manage risk effectively.

Built on the HITRUST Assurance Program, this achievement reflects independent third-party testing, centralized quality assurance, and certification backed by HITRUST's Cyber Threat-Adaptive engine. These elements ensure continuous alignment with the latest threat intelligence and evolving standards across NIST, ISO, and OWASP.

"As cybersecurity expectations rise, our stakeholders expect credible, validated assurance," said Rafael Cartagena, MD, CEO of NAPA. "Achieving HITRUST Certification reinforces our ongoing commitment to protecting data, managing risk, and maintaining the trust of those we serve."

"Earning HITRUST Certification demonstrates NAPA's commitment to managing information risk and protecting sensitive data through a rigorous, proven assurance process," said Gregory Webb, CEO of HITRUST. "This achievement reflects the organization's proactive approach to cybersecurity and trust."

About NAPA

As a clinician-led organization, North American Partners in Anesthesia (NAPA) continues to redefine healthcare, delivering industry-leading excellence nationwide to its partners and patients. With 40 years of clinical services experience, we serve millions of patients annually at hundreds of healthcare facilities. This expertise informs our managed services in anesthesia-driven revenue cycle solutions, talent and workforce strategies, and perioperative consulting. For more information, please visit NAPAanesthesia.com.

