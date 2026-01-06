NAPA Anesthesia Expands Bon Secours Relationship to Mary Immaculate Hospital

SUNRISE, Fla., Jan. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- North American Partners in Anesthesia (NAPA), the nation's leading single-specialty anesthesia management company, will begin providing anesthesia services at Bon Secours Mary Immaculate Hospital on February 1, 2026, emphasizing NAPA's commitment to the Bon Secours health system. Mary Immaculate Hospital is a 123-bed acute care facility located at 2 Bernardine Dr., Newport News, VA.

"NAPA brings tangible capabilities that advance quality and growth," said Alan George, President, Bon Secours Mary Immaculate Hospital. "This new anesthesia team will help us innovate safely, enhance patient and surgeon experience, and strengthen our hospital's ability to serve our community."

Supported by industry-leading recruitment, retention, and leadership development, NAPA delivers stability, quality, and discipline that improve perioperative operations, surgeon access, and clinician satisfaction. Our award-winning quality program drives improvement and positive outcomes, and our anesthesia-specific revenue cycle engine supports accuracy, compliance, and clear patient billing that increases financial performance.

Anesthesia services will be delivered via a care team model in a diverse clinical environment with a broad case mix. Multiple schedule options are available to support the work-life balance of the anesthesia clinicians. A dedicated 24-hour certified registered nurse anesthetist (CRNA) team minimizes call and weekend requirements for the department.

"Our first priority is people and culture," said Matt Walsh, MD, NAPA's Clinical Regional Senior Vice President. "We're building a high-trust, high-performance team at Mary Immaculate, anchored by a strong local chief, supported by regional leadership, and connected to national resources. That integrated model develops clinicians, encourages surgical services collaboration, and creates a workplace where teams can be their best."

Explore anesthesiologist and CRNA roles at Mary Immaculate Hospital.

About North American Partners in Anesthesia

As a clinician-led organization, North American Partners in Anesthesia (NAPA) is redefining healthcare, delivering unsurpassed excellence to its partners and patients every day. NAPA has grown to become the nation's single-specialty leader in anesthesia. Our nearly 5,000 clinicians serve more than 2 million patients annually at nearly 400 healthcare facilities in 23 states. For more information, please visit NAPAanesthesia.com.

About Bon Secours Mary Immaculate Hospital

Bon Secours Mary Immaculate Hospital serves Newport News and surrounding communities across the Virginia Peninsula and Hampton Roads. Founded in 1952, the hospital is recognized for compassionate, patient-centered care and programs spanning orthopedics, obstetrics, cardiopulmonary care, wound care, and more. Mary Immaculate has been honored for patient safety and experience.

SOURCE NAPA Management Services Corporation