NAPA Anesthesia Earns Continued Recognition on Becker's Top Places to Work List

SUNRISE, Fla., Feb. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- North American Partners in Anesthesia (NAPA) has been named to the Becker's 2026 "165 Top Places to Work in Healthcare" list, marking another year of national recognition for NAPA's clinician-led, people-first organization. Becker's Healthcare annually recognizes healthcare companies that demonstrate outstanding commitment to employee engagement, transparency, and mission-driven leadership. NAPA's continued inclusion on this list reflects its role as both a trusted clinical partner and a workplace of choice in a rapidly evolving healthcare landscape.

Since 1986, NAPA has remained anchored in a clear mission of delivering exceptional experiences. This mission shapes how NAPA's anesthesia teams operate across hundreds of facilities nationwide, supporting millions of patients each year. NAPA's vision to grow responsibly while serving as a catalyst for positive change in healthcare guides its workplace culture.

"This recognition reflects the dedication, compassion, and leadership our teams bring to patients and clients in the communities they serve," said Rafael Cartagena, MD, Chief Executive Officer of NAPA. "By empowering our clinicians and supporting them with a strong infrastructure and shared purpose, we help drive healthcare excellence where it matters most—at the bedside."

NAPA reinforces its culture with comprehensive total rewards, dedicated leadership, development programs, and meaningful professional resources. These efforts translate into measurable workforce stability, including a clinical retention rate of 96%, with more than 20% of new hires coming through employee referrals.

As NAPA evolves, it continues to expand its impact alongside clinical services. Drawing on decades of single-specialty anesthesia expertise, the organization brings integrated functional services to market, including anesthesia-focused revenue cycle management, workforce solutions, and perioperative consulting. These capabilities support hospitals, health systems, and academic medical centers that employ their own anesthesia teams, helping them strengthen operating room performance, accelerate revenue, enhance staffing, and grow responsibly.

Anesthesiology is central to surgical services and patient outcomes. By combining dependable local teams with national analytics, operational expertise, and innovative managed services, NAPA delivers anesthesiology results that elevate quality, efficiency, and long-term stability.

About North American Partners in Anesthesia

As a clinician-led organization, North American Partners in Anesthesia (NAPA) continues to redefine healthcare, delivering industry-leading excellence nationwide to its partners and patients. With 40 years of clinical services experience, we serve millions of patients annually at hundreds of healthcare facilities. This expertise informs our managed services in anesthesia-driven revenue cycle solutions, talent and workforce strategies, and perioperative consulting. For more information, please visit NAPAanesthesia.com.

