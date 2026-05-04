NAPA Anesthesia Appoints Kathryn Cullen as President of Clinical Services

SUNRISE, Fla., May 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- North American Partners in Anesthesia (NAPA), the nation's leading single-specialty anesthesia management company, has appointed Kathryn Cullen as President of the Clinical Services division. In this role, Cullen will lead NAPA's clinical services strategy, partnering closely with clinicians and operational leaders to strengthen client relationships and support our local anesthesia teams.

Kathryn Cullen joins NAPA as President of Clinical Services

Cullen has extensive experience leading large-scale, multi-site healthcare operations, with a focus on performance transformation, physician partnership, and sustainable growth. "Kathryn is a proven operator with a demonstrated ability to bring structure, accountability, and momentum to complex healthcare environments," said Rafael Cartagena, MD, NAPA's Chief Executive Officer. "Her ability to align priorities and drive change positions her to further advance how we deliver value."

Most recently, Cullen served as Senior Vice President of Operations and Corporate Development at Radiology Partners, where she oversaw approximately $800 million in revenue across multiple regions. She led improvement efforts in underperforming markets and implemented the organization's first client-facing dashboard to enhance physician engagement and retention.

Earlier in her career, Cullen held senior leadership roles at West Dermatology and DaVita, where she led integrated operations and initiatives to improve clinical outcomes, expand access to care, and drive financial performance. At DaVita, she oversaw more than 150 dialysis facilities and a $650 million P&L, consistently delivering top-tier results in service, quality, and outcomes.

"I've spent my career seeking out environments to work with great healthcare leaders who have a mandate to solve complex patient care challenges," said Cullen. "NAPA's commitment to excellence through its clinician-led model creates a powerful foundation for innovation and partnership. I'm excited to join this team and help advance the impact we make together."

About North American Partners in Anesthesia

As a clinician-led organization, North American Partners in Anesthesia (NAPA) continues to redefine healthcare, delivering industry-leading excellence nationwide to its partners and patients. With 40 years of clinical services experience, we serve millions of patients annually at hundreds of healthcare facilities. This expertise informs our managed services in anesthesia-driven revenue cycle solutions, talent and workforce strategies, and perioperative consulting. For more information, please visit NAPAanesthesia.com.

SOURCE NAPA Management Services Corporation