NAPA Anesthesia Expands Novant Health Relationship to Scotts Hill Medical Center

SUNRISE, Fla., May 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- North American Partners in Anesthesia (NAPA), the nation's leading single-specialty anesthesia management company, today announced another milestone with Novant Health through the addition of anesthesia services at Scotts Hill Medical Center, beginning in June 2026.

Located at 109 Scotts Hill Medical Drive in Wilmington, NC, Scotts Hill Medical Center expands surgical and outpatient care for the growing coastal community. NAPA will now provide anesthesia services at five Novant Health facilities, further strengthening a relationship focused on operational excellence, quality outcomes, and patient-centered care.

"As Scotts Hill Medical Center continues to grow, it was important for us to partner with an anesthesia organization that understands the complex ecosystem of perioperative services," said Grant Rush, President of Novant Health Scotts Hill Medical Center. "NAPA's layered clinical leadership structure, proven quality infrastructure, and data-driven operational approach will help support a strong surgical experience for our patients and surgical teams."

NAPA's care model combines dedicated local anesthesia leaders with the support of regional and national resources. This empowers a rapid response to operational needs while maintaining alignment with broader quality and performance goals. Through advanced analytics, NAPA helps hospital leaders identify opportunities to improve throughput and decrease variability.

In addition, NAPA's anesthesia revenue cycle management expertise delivers greater financial results through an optimized reimbursement process and reduced administrative friction. Combined with a nationally recognized quality program and clinician-led culture, NAPA supports both day-to-day operational reliability and long-term strategic development.

"Expanding our Novant Health relationship to Scotts Hill Medical Center reflects the trust that has been built through collaboration and shared goals," said Sheldon Newman, MD, Senior Vice President of Clinical Services for NAPA's South and West Regions. "We are proud to help support Novant Health's mission of high-quality patient care and increased access across the region."

About North American Partners in Anesthesia

As a clinician-led organization, North American Partners in Anesthesia (NAPA) continues to redefine healthcare, delivering industry-leading excellence nationwide to its partners and patients. With 40 years of clinical services experience, we serve millions of patients annually at hundreds of healthcare facilities. This expertise informs our managed services in anesthesia-driven revenue cycle solutions, talent and workforce strategies, and perioperative consulting. For more information, please visit NAPAanesthesia.com.

About Novant Health

Novant Health is an integrated network of physician clinics, outpatient centers, and hospitals delivering a seamless and convenient healthcare experience to communities across North Carolina and South Carolina. Novant Health combines remarkable healthcare with compassion, personal relationships, and clinical excellence to improve the health of its communities, one person at a time.

SOURCE NAPA Management Services Corporation