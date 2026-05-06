NAPA Anesthesia Selected by Brooks-TLC Hospital for Next Phase of Growth

SUNRISE, Fla., May 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- North American Partners in Anesthesia (NAPA), the nation's leading single-specialty anesthesia management company, will begin providing anesthesia services at Kaleida Health's affiliate, Brooks-TLC Hospital in July 2026. NAPA will support the hospital's continued evolution and transition to a newly constructed facility.

Located at 529 Central Ave. in Dunkirk, NY, Brooks-TLC Hospital is an acute care community hospital serving the Lake Erie region. As the organization looks ahead to a new, modernized hospital, it sought an anesthesia partner capable of strengthening clinical performance today while laying the groundwork for long-term surgical success.

"Our goal is to build an anesthesia program that is clinically strong and operationally sound," said Kenneth R. Morris, MBA, President and CEO of Brooks-TLC Hospital. "NAPA brings a model that aligns culture, quality, and analytics in a way that supports efficiency and strengthens financial performance, ultimately benefiting our patients, surgeons, and perioperative team."

NAPA's nationally recognized quality program, benchmarking insights, and anesthesia-specific revenue cycle expertise will support both clinical excellence and operational effectiveness from day one. With a multilayered clinician-led leadership structure, Brooks gains dedicated on-site anesthesia chiefs backed by broader NAPA resources. This enables real-time decision-making and continuous improvement. Through advanced informatics, NAPA's experience helps enhance throughput and reduce variability.

"Successful anesthesia programs require more than clinical coverage. They require alignment across leadership, data, and operations," said Jay Lee, MD, MBA, Senior Vice President of Clinical Services for NAPA's Northeast Region. "At Brooks Memorial, we're delivering an anesthesia care model that will help the facility function more effectively while providing the highest quality of patient care."

NAPA is working closely with Brooks-TLC Hospital to build a care team focused on patient safety and clinician engagement. The organization is actively recruiting anesthesiologists and CRNAs to join this growing program. Anesthesia clinicians interested in opportunities at Brooks-TLC Hospital are encouraged to learn more through the link below:

Explore anesthesiology department roles at Brooks-TLC Hospital.

About North American Partners in Anesthesia

As a clinician-led organization, North American Partners in Anesthesia (NAPA) continues to redefine healthcare, delivering industry-leading excellence nationwide to its partners and patients. With 40 years of clinical services experience, we serve millions of patients annually at hundreds of healthcare facilities. This expertise informs our managed services in anesthesia-driven revenue cycle solutions, talent and workforce strategies, and perioperative consulting. For more information, please visit NAPAanesthesia.com.

About Brooks-TLC Hospital

The caregivers of Brooks-TLC Hospital System, Inc. (BTLC) have a vital and dynamic relationship with the communities we serve. As a community hospital, our "communities" are not only those who live outside our walls but also those who work under our roof. The nearly 400 people who dedicate themselves to daily providing quality, compassionate healthcare do so with the passionate belief that we are connected to all the people we serve as family, friends, acquaintances, neighbors, and welcome guests.

SOURCE NAPA Management Services Corporation