NAPA Anesthesia to Begin Anesthesia Services at Olean General Hospital

SUNRISE, Fla., May 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- North American Partners in Anesthesia (NAPA), the nation's leading single-specialty anesthesia management company, today announced a new partnership with Olean General Hospital (OGH). NAPA will begin providing anesthesia services there in September 2026.

Located at 515 Main Street, Olean, NY, Olean General Hospital is a vital acute care facility serving Southwestern New York as part of the Kaleida Health, the largest healthcare provider in Western New York. The hospital offers advanced cardiovascular care, stroke services, cancer treatment and a broad range of surgical and outpatient programs.

"Selecting the right anesthesia partner was a critical decision for our hospital and our community," said Bradley J. Chapman, FACHE, President of Olean General Hospital. "NAPA's focus on leadership, quality innovation, perioperative discipline, and revenue cycle excellence positions us to strengthen both the patient experience and the future of our surgical services."

NAPA's model brings together dedicated, on-site anesthesia leadership with the strength of a clinician-led national infrastructure. This approach enables real-time collaboration, data-driven decision-making, and access to nationwide benchmarking that helps hospitals continuously improve performance. In addition, NAPA's anesthesia-specific revenue cycle capabilities support more accurate documentation, consistent reimbursement, and reduced administrative burden, freeing clinicians to focus on patient care.

"Our clinical success starts with building the right culture and team," said Jay Lee, MD, MBA, Senior Vice President of Clinical Services for NAPA's Northeast Region. "At Olean General Hospital, we are focused on creating an environment that supports clinicians, enhances patient care, and strengthens the hospital's surgical ecosystem."

NAPA is actively recruiting anesthesia clinicians to join the care team at Olean General Hospital. Learn more about available opportunities using the links below:

Explore anesthesiologist and CRNA roles at Olean General Hospital.

About North American Partners in Anesthesia

As a clinician-led organization, North American Partners in Anesthesia (NAPA) continues to redefine healthcare, delivering industry-leading excellence nationwide to its partners and patients. With 40 years of clinical services experience, we serve millions of patients annually at hundreds of healthcare facilities. This expertise informs our managed services in anesthesia-driven revenue cycle solutions, talent and workforce strategies, and perioperative consulting. For more information, please visit NAPAanesthesia.com.

About Olean General Hospital

Olean General Hospital (OGH) is a Kaleida Health facility that offers the most comprehensive care of any hospital in Southwestern New York. OGH is always evolving to provide the latest advancements in healthcare, including the region's only interventional cardiac catheterization program and state designated Stroke Center in conjunction with Kaleida Health's Gates Vascular Institute, the area's only accredited Center for Wound Healing and Hyperbaric Medicine, the Mildred Milliman Radiation Medicine Center), outpatient surgery center, on-site intensivists to care for the critically ill and a network of primary care providers and specialists throughout Southwestern New York and Northern Pennsylvania.

SOURCE NAPA Management Services Corporation