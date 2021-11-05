NAPA Earns Fifth Consecutive #1 Ranking for Anesthesia Management Services in Black Book Survey

MELVILLE, N.Y., Nov. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- North American Partners in Anesthesia (NAPA) is the top-ranked Anesthesia Management Services outsourcing vendor in the 2021 Black Book Survey, maintaining its fifth consecutive year in this first-place position.

The annual survey is conducted by Black Book Market Research, LLC, an independent third party that publishes benchmark studies in the healthcare industry. It uses 360,000 ballots collected from across the U.S. to measure client experience data from more than 4,600 hospitals, 2,800 clinics, and nearly 500,000 healthcare industry consumers, comparing 1,700 vendors in several functional areas.

John F. Di Capua, MD, CEO of NAPA, said, "We are honored to be named the leader in anesthesia for the fifth year in a row, especially for this last year, which has been an unprecedented time for the healthcare industry. We remain steadfast in delivering safe, high-quality anesthesia care while partnering with hospitals, ASCs, and office-based practices to drive growth backed by data with proven clinical, financial, and operational outcomes. We pride ourselves on our collaborative culture, and we thank everyone across our organization who made this recognition possible."

About North American Partners in Anesthesia

As a clinician-led organization, North American Partners in Anesthesia (NAPA) is redefining healthcare, delivering unsurpassed excellence to its partners and patients every day. NAPA has grown to become the nation's leading single-specialty anesthesia and perioperative management company. Our 5,000+ clinicians serve nearly 3 million patients annually at 500+ healthcare facilities in 20 states. For more information, please visit NAPAanesthesia.com.

Media Contact

Natalie Papaj

Director, Brand, PR, and Communications

North American Partners in Anesthesia

P: 516.350.2907

E: [email protected]

SOURCE NAPA Management Services Corporation

Related Links

https://napaanesthesia.com/

