Napa Valley Tech Meets Silicon Valley Wine

YOUNTVILLE, Calif., Dec. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- WineSpeak.ai (WineSpeak.ai), a Napa Valley based AI technology startup, has partnered with Thomas Fogarty Winery (FogartyWinery.com), overlooking Silicon Valley in the Santa Cruz Mountains, to create the perfect marriage of tech and wine. As WineSpeak.ai's newest customer, Thomas Fogarty Winery has leaned all the way in to bringing AI tech to the wine business.

Developed by WineSpeak.ai, Fogarty Winery's AI Concierge and Wine Curator, Thomas, their custom AI Agent, represents the next evolution in Direct-to-Consumer (DTC) wine experiences. Using advanced Conversational Commerce powered by Natural Language Processing (NLP) and Retrieval Augmented Generation (RAG), Thomas creates a highly personalized and interactive experience for every website visitor, guiding them to Fogarty's experiences, wines and membership options.

"Being located above Silicon Valley has always influenced how we think about innovation," said Tony McClung, CEO of Thomas Fogarty Winery. "WineSpeak.ai allows us to thoughtfully apply modern technology to an old-world product—enhancing how we educate, guide, and connect with customers, without losing the human element that defines great hospitality."

About WineSpeak.ai

WineSpeak.ai is redefining the DTC wine industry by offering wineries like Thomas Fogarty Winery a powerful AI-driven Virtual Concierge & Wine Curator tailored to their unique brand voice. This innovative solution supports the Three Pillars of the DTC Wine Business:

Tasting Room & Winery Visits – Guests can seamlessly book personalized tasting experiences.

Memberships & Subscriptions – Customized guidance helps visitors select the perfect club membership.

Wine Sales – AI-driven support assists users in choosing wines to suit their tastes and needs, including food pairings and recipes.

The AI Agent requires no downloads or training for users, operates 24/7, and integrates seamlessly with winery websites to provide elevated customer engagement, enhanced search capabilities, and robust wine curation, leading to increased online sales conversion.

"We're thrilled to welcome Thomas Fogarty Winery to the WineSpeak.ai family of early adopters of AI technology in a traditionally conservative industry. Fogarty Winery is a visionary partner who understands the importance of innovation in creating memorable guest experiences," said Robert Noakes, Founder & CEO at WineSpeak.ai. "With this new technology, Thomas Fogarty Winery is leading the way to the future of digital wine hospitality." Listen to our podcast here to learn more.

About Thomas Fogarty Winery

Founded in 1981, Thomas Fogarty Winery is a pioneering estate in California's Santa Cruz Mountains, perched above Silicon Valley on Skyline Boulevard. Known for estate-grown Pinot Noir and Chardonnay, the winery has long focused on crafting wines that reflect balance, place, and longevity. Family-owned and operated, Fogarty has built a loyal following through limited production, thoughtful hospitality, and a strong direct-to-consumer model. The estate continues to evolve with intention, embracing innovation that enhances the guest experience while remaining rooted in craftsmanship and authenticity.

