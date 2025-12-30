The 3-Legged Stool of Wine Sales Conversion

YOUNTVILLE, Calif., Dec. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- WineSpeak.ai (WineSpeak.ai), a Napa Valley based AI technology startup, has partnered with Goosecross Cellars (GooseCross.com) and RedChirp (RedChirp.com) to deliver a powerful combination of excellent wines, innovative SMS technology and AI Agents, creating a highly personalized and engaging website experience.

Developed by WineSpeak.ai, Goosecross Cellars AI Concierge and Wine Curator, Goose, their custom AI Agent, represents the next evolution in Direct-to-Consumer (DTC) wine experiences. Using advanced Conversational Commerce powered by Natural Language Processing (NLP) and Retrieval Augmented Generation (RAG), Goose creates a highly personalized and interactive experience for every website visitor, guiding them to Goosecross' experiences, wines and membership options, while RedChirp's Webchat feature invites website visitors into a text conversation via AI Agent integration where proven engagement and sales conversion is supercharged.

WineSpeak.ai has also introduced the first of its kind AI Search Bar for desktop versions of winery websites with the mobile version coming soon. Utilizing a familiar user experience element to access everything about the winery's offerings, history and experiences creates even more opportunities for deep engagement and conversion. See it in action at Goosecross.com.

"Robert has been an exceptional collaborator—thoughtful, responsive, and effective in implementing recommendations aligned with our business goals. We value our work with him and look forward to a continued, long-term relationship with WineSpeak.ai," said Angelica Hernandez, Estate Director at Goosecross Cellars. She added, "Robert has always known the value of communication via text and through mobile devices and has seen that the best path is one that starts with human interaction with RedChirp, balanced with an always available resource, like our AI Agent Goose. Having used RedChirp for more than two years, and implementing this tool joined with Winespeak.ai, as we approached our 4th quarter holiday season we saw a considerable increase in engagement."

Jennie Gilbert, Cofounder of RedChirp added, "It's exciting to see how Winespeak.ai and Goosecross Cellars are using AI to enhance real human-to-human connections and elevate consumer experiences."

About WineSpeak.ai

WineSpeak.ai is redefining the DTC wine industry by offering wineries like Goosecross Cellars a powerful AI-driven Virtual Concierge & Wine Curator tailored to their unique brand voice. This innovative solution supports the Three Pillars of the DTC Wine Business:

Tasting Room & Winery Visits – Guests can seamlessly book personalized tasting experiences.

Memberships & Subscriptions – Customized guidance helps visitors select the perfect club membership.

Wine Sales – AI-driven support assists users in choosing wines to suit their tastes and needs, including food pairings and recipes.

The AI Agent requires no downloads or training for users, operates 24/7, and integrates seamlessly with winery websites to provide elevated customer engagement, enhanced search capabilities, and robust wine curation, leading to increased online sales conversion.

"We're over the moon to renew Goosecross Cellars for another year of the WineSpeak.ai Agent subscription," said Robert Noakes, Founder & CEO at WineSpeak.ai. "With this very affordable new technology, Goosecross Cellars is positioned to expand on their successful foray into the intersection of wine and tech." Listen to our podcast here to learn more.

About Goosecross Cellars

Nestled in the heart of Napa Valley, Goosecross Cellars is a family-owned winery rooted in a deep respect for vineyard expression and thoughtful winemaking. With estate vineyards in Yountville and longstanding grower relationships throughout Napa Valley, Goosecross crafts wines of balance, character, and sense of place—each bottle reflecting both tradition and a spirit of discovery.

About RedChirp

RedChirp helps wineries harness the power of text messaging to delight customers, increase sales, and streamline operations. From personalized one-on-one conversations to automated notifications and bulk messaging campaigns, RedChirp's tools cut through the noise to deliver results. RedChirp integrates seamlessly with industry-specific platforms, ensuring compliance while enhancing customer engagement. Learn more at https://redchirp.com/

For more information, visit Goosecross.com, RedChirp.com or WineSpeak.ai

