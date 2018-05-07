NAPCO Announces Third Quarter 2018 Results

Financial Highlights:

Net sales for the quarter increased 7% to a record $22.2 million as compared to $20.8 million for the same quarter last year. Net sales for the nine months were $64.5 million , a 5% increase, as compared to $61.7 million for the same period last year.

Recurring service revenue for the quarter increased 49% and now has a prospective annual run rate of $12.9 million based on March 2018 recurring service revenue.**

based on recurring service revenue.** Net income for the quarter increased 92% to $1,829,000 from $952,000 a year ago. Net income for the nine months increased 66% to $3,952,000 from $2,377,000 a year ago.

Earnings per share (diluted) for the quarter was $0.10 , as compared to $0.05 for the same period a year ago. Earnings per share (diluted) for the nine months was $0.21 , as compared to $0.13 for the same period a year ago.

The Company repurchased 122,795 shares of its common stock during the quarter, at a weighted average purchase price of $9.29 per share, under its share repurchase program originally announced in September 2014 . As of March 31, 2018 the Company may repurchase up to 231,390 more shares under this program.

Richard Soloway, Chairman and President commented, "Our recent Q3 performance reflects that our focus on expanding our stable of RMR (recurring monthly service revenue) generating product entries is working well. Also, the investments we have made and continue to make, in launching new products targeted at the school security, wireless access control locking, wireless alarm communicator and burgeoning IoT markets, have positioned us well for sustainable future sales growth.

With regard to school security, NAPCO continues to be a leader in keeping our schools safe. Our Company, along with our integrator, dealer and distributor channel partners have conducted thousands of SAVI (School Access-control Vulnerability Index) audits in the field. The SAVI system holistically measures the security level of an educational facility and provides a quantitative grade, in the form of an index. The outcome of the SAVI audit then leads to an action plan on improving the school's preparedness level. As recent events continue to remind us, much more needs to be done to improve school security going forward and we will continue our diligent efforts in this area.

As an innovator in wireless access-control locking products, our integrated solutions protecting public venues continue to experience increases in sales. Both the Networx® and ArchiTech® wireless access control locking systems integrate with a host of enterprise-class access-control lines and provide integrators and end-user facilities with a cost-effective, advanced, total facility protective solution."

Mr. Soloway continued, "Driving considerable increases in RMR income, our StarLink® Intrusion, Fire and IoT wireless communicators continue to be strong product offerings. Given the millions of intrusion and fire alarm panels across the country, which currently communicate alarms via hard-wired landlines, facing obsolescence and needing a wireless upgrade to continue to operate, we should see considerable future growth in this product area. We have continued to introduce state-of-the-art additions to the StarLink line, including our Dual-Path Fire and IoT Communicators, making our line the most advanced and extensive in the industry. This coming Q4 will see our introduction of a complete line of StarLink Verizon LTE wireless communicators, keeping us at the forefront of cellular technology.

Capitalizing on the promising and explosive IoT category, our award-winning StarLink Connect® IoT cellular communicator has been a great addition to our RMR-generating StarLink product line, as it can be installed on virtually any of the existing, millions of alarm panels already in the field, to add on connected home or connected business services. This product enables our dealers to upgrade current security-only consumers, to a variety of app-driven, remote device operated services (security system, lighting, lock, thermostats, garage door and video camera control), providing them, as well as NAPCO, with considerable, incremental RMR income streams."

Mr. Soloway summarized, "NAPCO's strategic plans for growth, both near-term and long-term, are developing well. We will continue to position our Company for continued vibrant growth, with our investment in attractive growth markets and look forward to completing a very successful Fiscal 2018."**

Financial Results

Net sales for the three months ended March 31, 2018 increased to a record third quarter revenue of $22.2 million, as compared to $20.8 million for the same period one year ago. Net sales for the nine months ended March 31, 2018 increased to $64.5 million, as compared to $61.7 million for the same period one year ago. The increases in net sales for the three and nine months were 7% and 5%, respectively, as compared to the same periods a year ago. Selling, general and administrative expenses for the quarter were $5.3 million, or 23.9% of sales, as compared to $5.5 million, or 26.6% of sales for the same period last year. Selling, general and administrative expenses for the nine months were $16.8 million, or 26.1% of sales, as compared to $16.8 million, or 27.3% of sales for the same period last year.

Operating income for the three months ended March 31, 2018 was $1,912,000, as compared to $1,136,000 for the same period a year ago, an increase of 68%. Operating income for the nine months ended March 31, 2018 was $4,137,000, as compared to $2,916,000 for the same period a year ago, an increase of 42%. Adjusted EBITDA* for the three months ended March 31, 2018 was $2.3 million, or $0.12 per diluted share, as compared to $1.5 million, or $0.08 per diluted share, an increase of 54%. Adjusted EBITDA* for the nine months ended March 31, 2018 was $5.3 million, or $0.28 per diluted share, as compared to $4.0 million, or $0.21 per diluted share, an increase of 32%.

Net income for the three months ended March 31, 2018 was $1,829,000, or $0.10 per diluted share, as compared to $952,000, or $0.05 per share, for the same quarter last year, an increase of 92%. Net income for the nine months ended March 31, 2018 was $3,952,000, or $0.21 per diluted share, as compared to $2,377,000, or $0.13 per share, for the same period last year, an increase of 66%.

Balance Sheet Summary

At March 31, 2018, the Company had $4.3 million in cash and cash equivalents as compared to $3.5 million as of June 30, 2017. NAPCO had working capital (defined as current assets less current liabilities) of $40.5 million at March 31, 2018 as compared with working capital of $40.8 million at June 30, 2017. Current ratio (defined as current assets divided by current liabilities) was 5.8:1 at March 31, 2018 and 4.9:1 at June 30, 2017.

Conference Call Information

About NAPCO Security Technologies, Inc.

NAPCO Security Technologies, Inc. is one of the world's leading solutions providers and manufacturers of high-technology electronic security (including recurring service fee revenue), IoT connected home, video, fire alarm, access control and door locking systems. The Company consists of four Divisions: NAPCO, its security and IoT connected home segment, plus three wholly-owned subsidiaries: Alarm Lock, Continental Instruments, and Marks USA. Headquartered in Amityville, New York, its products are installed by tens of thousands of security professionals worldwide in commercial, industrial, institutional, residential and government applications. NAPCO products have earned a reputation for innovation, technical excellence and reliability, positioning the Company for growth in the multi-billion dollar and rapidly expanding electronic security market. For additional information on NAPCO, please visit the Company's web site at http://www.napcosecurity.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

**This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve numerous risks and uncertainties. Actual results, performance or achievements could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of certain factors, including those set forth in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.



NAPCO SECURITY TECHNOLOGIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS







March 31, 2018

(unaudited)

June 30, 2017

ASSETS (in thousands, except for share data)

CURRENT ASSETS







Cash and cash equivalents $ 4,347

$ 3,454

Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $180 and $155 at

March 31, 2018 and June 30, 2017, respectively, and other reserves 18,057

20,275

Inventories, net 25,420

26,212

Prepaid expenses and other current assets 1,170

1,330

Total Current Assets 48,994

51,271

Inventories - non-current, net 5,400

4,367

Deferred income taxes 1,093

644

Property, plant and equipment, net 6,818

6,543

Intangible assets, net 7,638

7,916

Other assets 267

121

TOTAL ASSETS $ 70,210

$ 70,862











LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY







CURRENT LIABILITIES







Accounts payable $ 4,180

$ 5,653

Accrued expenses 1,806

2,209

Accrued salaries and wages 1,846

2,322

Accrued income taxes 672

289

Total Current Liabilities 8,504

10,473

Long-term debt 2,000

3,500

Total Liabilities 10,504

13,973











COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES

















STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY







Common Stock, par value $0.01 per share; 40,000,000 shares authorized;

21,191,886 and 21,174,507 shares issued; and 18,716,641 and 18,844,657 shares

outstanding, respectively 212

212

Additional paid-in capital 16,840

16,638

Retained earnings 55,723

51,771



72,775

68,621

Less: Treasury Stock, at cost (2,475,245 and 2,329,850 shares, respectively) (13,069)

(11,732)

TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY 59,706

56,889

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 70,210

$ 70,862

NAPCO SECURITY TECHNOLOGIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (unaudited)



Three months ended March 31,

2018

2017

(In thousands, except share and per share data) Net sales:





Equipment revenues $ 19,042

$ 18,681 Service revenues 3,158

2,126

22,200

20,807 Cost of sales:





Equipment related expenses 12,557

12,026 Service related expenses 751

420

13,308

12,446 Gross Profit 8,892

8,361 Operating expenses:





Research and development expenses 1,669

1,698 Selling, general, and administrative expenses 5,311

5,527

6,980

7,225 Operating Income 1,912

1,136 Other expense:





Interest, net 19

17







Income before Income Taxes 1,893

1,119 Income tax expense 64

167 Net Income $ 1,829

$ 952







Net Income per share:





Basic $ 0.10

$ 0.05 Diluted $ 0.10

$ 0.05 Weighted average number of shares outstanding:





Basic 18,737,000

18,819,000 Diluted 18,772,000

18,855,000

NAPCO SECURITY TECHNOLOGIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (unaudited)



Nine months ended March 31,

2018

2017

(In thousands, except share and per share data) Net sales:





Equipment revenues $ 55,926

$ 56,056 Service revenues 8,560

5,634

64,486

61,690 Cost of sales:





Equipment related expenses 36,580

35,596 Service related expenses 2,049

1,427

38,629

37,023 Gross Profit 25,857

24,667 Operating expenses:





Research and development expenses 4,915

4,935 Selling, general, and administrative expenses 16,805

16,816

21,720

21,751 Operating Income 4,137

2,916 Other expense:





Interest, net 67

59







Income before Income Taxes 4,070

2,857 Income tax expense 118

480 Net Income $ 3,952

$ 2,377







Net Income per share:





Basic $ 0.21

$ 0.13 Diluted $ 0.21

$ 0.13 Weighted average number of shares outstanding:





Basic 18,811,000

18,797,000 Diluted 18,845,000

18,844,000

NAPCO SECURITY TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

NON-GAAP MEASURES OF PERFORMANCE* (Unaudited)

(in thousands, except share and per share data)







3 months ended March 31,

9 months ended March 31,



2018

2017

2018

2017

Net income (GAAP) $ 1,829

$ 952

$ 3,952

$ 2,377

Add back income tax expense 64

167

118

480

Add back interest expense 19

17

67

59



















Operating Income (GAAP) 1,912

1,136

4,137

2,916

Adjustments for non-GAAP measures of performance:















Add back amortization of acquisition-related intangibles 93

111

278

331

Add back stock-based compensation expense 5

(1)

141

97



















Adjusted non-GAAP operating income 2,010

1,246

4,556

3,344

Add back depreciation and other amortization 261

233

748

662

Adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes,

depreciation and amortization) $ 2,271

$ 1,479

$ 5,304

$ 4,006





































Adjusted EBITDA* per Diluted Share $ 0.12

$ 0.08

$ 0.28

$ 0.21

Weighted average number of Diluted Shares

outstanding 18,772,000

18,855,000

18,845,000

18,844,000



* Non-GAAP Information. Certain non-GAAP measures are included in this press release, including EBITDA, non-GAAP operating income and Adjusted EBITDA. We define EBITDA as GAAP net income plus income tax expense (benefit), net interest expense, non-cash stock-based expense and depreciation and amortization expense. Non-GAAP operating income does not include amortization of intangibles or stock-based compensation expense. These non-GAAP measures are provided to enhance the user's overall understanding of our financial performance. By excluding these charges our non-GAAP results provide information to management and investors that is useful in assessing NAPCO's core operating performance and in comparing our results of operations on a consistent basis from period to period. The presentation of this information is not meant to be a substitute for the corresponding financial measures prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. Investors are encouraged to review the reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures included in the above.

Contacts:

Patrick McKillop

Director of Investor Relations

NAPCO Security Technologies, Inc.

OP: 800-645-9445 x 374

CP: 516-404-3597

pmckillop@napcosecurity.com

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/napco-announces-third-quarter-2018-results-300643314.html

SOURCE NAPCO Security Technologies, Inc.

