NAPCO Security Technologies Achieves #12 Spot on Forbes' 2025 List of "Americas Most Successful Small-Cap Companies" Among Hundreds of Contenders

AMITYVILLE, N.Y., Dec. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- NAPCO Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: NSSC), one of the leading designers and manufacturers of high-tech electronic security devices, wireless recurring communication services for intrusion, fire alarm, access control and locking systems as well as a leading provider of school safety solutions has recently been ranked #12 within globally renowned Forbes' magazine's list of Americas Most Successful Small-Cap Companies for 2025.

Forbes' annual America's Most Successful Small-Cap Companies list highlights top stock opportunities. For the 2025 ranking, FactSet analyzed 914 companies valued between $300 million and $2 billion. Of these, 322 met criteria including positive sales growth and a share price above $5. The top 100 were ranked on metrics like earnings growth, sales growth, return on equity, and stock returns, with emphasis on recent performance. Data is current as of November 8, 2024.

"We're honored to be recognized on Forbes' America's Most Successful Small-Cap Companies list," said Richard Soloway, CEO of NAPCO Security Technologies. "Climbing from #70 last year to #12 on the 2025 list reflects our team's dedication and expertise. This recognition validates our growth strategy and drives us to keep innovating. Recently, we unveiled several groundbreaking products at the NYC International Security Conference trade show. Here's a look:"

MVP Access Control and Locking System: A state-of-the-art solution with advanced features aimed at driving RSR.

StarLink Fire Max2: A cutting-edge fire reporting radio that integrates both AT&T and Verizon carrier services to ensure reliability while boosting RSR.

StarLink Intrusion Max2: An advanced intrusion reporting radio featuring dual-carrier support and designed to generate RSR.

FireLink Fire Control Panel System: Scalable fire safety solutions for commercial properties, incorporating an integrated fire reporting radio to streamline operations and support RSR growth.

Prima Alarm System Accessories: Innovative products such as wireless solar-powered doorbell cameras and dealer takeover modules, all contributing to increased RSR.

Specialized Locks: Electronic and mechanical lock solutions specifically designed for multi-tenant and multi-family buildings.

Trilogy Locks: Touchscreen-operated locks that provide enhanced security with advanced functionality.

"These new products position us strongly for the future. With unwavering dedication, an innovative spirit, and the exceptional talent of our team, we are determined to secure the top spot on Forbes' 2026 list of small-cap companies," said Richard Soloway.

About NAPCO Security Technologies, Inc.

NAPCO Security Technologies, Inc., is one of the world's leading manufacturers and service providers of high-tech electronic security devices as well as a leading provider of school safety solutions. The Company consists of four Divisions: NAPCO, plus three wholly-owned subsidiaries: Alarm Lock, Continental Instruments, and Marks USA. Headquartered in Amityville, New York, its products are installed by tens of thousands of security professionals worldwide in commercial, industrial, institutional, residential and government applications. NAPCO products have earned a reputation for innovation, technical excellence and reliability, positioning the Company for growth in the multi-billion dollar and rapidly expanding electronic security market. For additional information on NAPCO, please visit the Company's web site at http://www.napcosecurity.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections of future performance based on management's judgment, beliefs, current trends, and anticipated product performance. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements relating to the impact of COVID-19 pandemic; the growth of recurring service revenue and annual run rate; the introduction of new access control and locking products; the opportunities for fire alarm products; and our ability to execute our business strategies. Actual results, performance or achievements could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of certain factors, including those risk factors set forth in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, such as our annual report on Form 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q. Other unknown or unpredictable factors or underlying assumptions subsequently proving to be incorrect could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot guarantee future results, level of activity, performance, or achievements. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. All information provided in this press release is as of today's date, unless otherwise stated, and the Company undertakes no duty to update such information, except as required under applicable law.

