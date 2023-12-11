NAPCO Security Technologies Ranked in Forbes List of "Americas Most Successful Small-Cap Companies 2024"

NAPCO Security Technologies, Inc.

11 Dec, 2023, 09:54 ET

AMITYVILLE, N.Y., Dec. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- NAPCO Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: NSSC), one of the leading designers and manufacturers of high-tech electronic security devices, wireless recurring communication services for intrusion, fire alarm, access control and locking systems as well as a leading provider of school safety solutions has recently been ranked within globally renowned Forbes' magazine's list of America's Most Successful Small-Cap Companies for 2024. 

"It's an honor to be included alongside a distinguished group of highly successful companies in the prestigious list of Forbes' Most Successful Small-Cap Companies," said Richard Soloway, CEO of NAPCO Security Technologies. "This achievement is a tribute to our exceptional team's hard work, expertise, and unwavering commitment.  We are grateful for the trust of our shareholders and remain focused on driving forward and leveraging our strengths creating long-term value for all stakeholders."

The data used to help investors find 100 "diamonds in the rough" was compiled from Factset. NAPCO is the only security systems manufacturer that made the top 100 "diamonds in the rough" group.  Forbes screened nearly 1,000 companies with a market value between $300 million and $2 billion and narrowed the list down to 389, of which had positive sales growth over the past twelve months and a share price of at least $5.  All data was as of November 3, 2023, and the rankings are based on many factors, including sales growth, earnings growth, return on equity, and total stock return for the trailing twelve months and over the last five years.     

About NAPCO Security Technologies, Inc. 

NAPCO Security Technologies, Inc., is one of the world's leading manufacturers and service providers of high-tech electronic security devices as well as a leading provider of school safety solutions. The Company consists of four Divisions: NAPCO, plus three wholly-owned subsidiaries: Alarm Lock, Continental Instruments, and Marks USA. Headquartered in Amityville, New York, its products are installed by tens of thousands of security professionals worldwide in commercial, industrial, institutional, residential and government applications. NAPCO products have earned a reputation for innovation, technical excellence and reliability, positioning the Company for growth in the multi-billion dollar and rapidly expanding electronic security market. For additional information on NAPCO, please visit the Company's web site at http://www.napcosecurity.com

Safe Harbor Statement 

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections of future performance based on management's judgment, beliefs, current trends, and anticipated product performance. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements relating to the impact of COVID-19 pandemic; the growth of recurring service revenue and annual run rate; the introduction of new access control and locking products; the opportunities for fire alarm products; and our ability to execute our business strategies.  Actual results, performance or achievements could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of certain factors, including those risk factors set forth in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, such as our annual report on Form 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q. Other unknown or unpredictable factors or underlying assumptions subsequently proving to be incorrect could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot guarantee future results, level of activity, performance, or achievements. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. All information provided in this press release is as of today's date, unless otherwise stated, and the Company undertakes no duty to update such information, except as required under applicable law. 

Contacts: 
Francis J. Okoniewski III
Vice President of Investor Relations 
NAPCO Security Technologies, Inc. 
800-645-9445 x 374 
Mobile: 516-404-3597 
fokoniewski@napcosecurity.com 

