Narayan Menon joins Matillion as CFO & COO to Accelerate Business Expansion

Tech executive brings over 25 years of finance and operations experience to data productivity leader

DENVER and MANCHESTER, England, March 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Matillion , the leader in data productivity, today announced the appointment of Narayan Menon as its Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and Chief Operating Officer (COO). Mr. Menon brings over 25 years of experience in finance and operations, having held key positions in various high-growth companies, including Microsoft, Skype, Cisco, Intuit, Prezi, and Vimeo.

Menon joins Matillion during an exciting time of impressive growth and momentum. The company secured three strategic investments last year to accelerate its Data Productivity Cloud roadmap and enable enterprises to get data business-ready faster.

"We're thrilled to have Narayan join our executive leadership team to drive execution across Matillion and accelerate our business performance," said Matthew Scullion, CEO and Co-founder of Matillion. "His proven track record of scaling financial and operational functions at leading technology companies will be instrumental in guiding Matillion through our next phase of growth."

Most recently, Menon served as CFO of Vimeo Inc., where he oversaw significant growth in the business, helped raise multiple rounds of funding, and took the company public in 2021. He's also held senior executive roles at Prezi, Intuit, and Microsoft. Menon also served as an Advisory Board Member for the Rutgers University Big Data program.

"As someone who uses data and analytics in almost everything I do at work, I am keenly aware of the importance of data - as well as how the lack of business-ready data can hamper an organization," said Menon. "Matillion is uniquely positioned to help organizations get data business-ready, faster — accelerating time-to-value and increasing the impact data can have on growth and success. I am excited to be part of a fantastic team and to help expand upon Matillion's success."

To learn more about Matillion and its executive team, visit https://www.matillion.com/about/leadership/ .

About Matillion

Matillion is The Data Productivity Cloud .

Matillion helps teams get data business-ready, faster — accelerating time-to-value and increasing the impact data can have.

Thousands of enterprises including Cisco , DocuSign , Pacific Life , Slack , and TUI trust Matillion to load, transform, sync, and orchestrate their data for a wide range of use cases from insights and operational analytics, to data science, machine learning, and AI.

Native integration with popular cloud data platforms lets data teams at every skill level automate management, refinement, and data delivery for every data integration need.

See Matillion for yourself , and follow us on LinkedIn or Twitter .

Matillion is a registered trademark of Matillion Ltd. All other marks are owned by their respective companies.

Media contact:

Inkhouse (for Matillion)

[email protected]

SOURCE Matillion