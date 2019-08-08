Narvar Expands Platform to Increase Consumer Confidence During Consideration Phase of Shopping Journey

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Narvar , an intelligent customer engagement platform, today announced it's expanding its platform offering to include the pre-purchase consideration phase of the shopping journey. Retailers and brands are able to incorporate post-purchase information to help consumers make better-informed decisions that help drive conversion, increase customer flexibility and satisfaction, and reduce delivery uncertainty for consumers. As part of this expansion, Narvar also will be addressing consumer challenges regarding return policies, delivery guarantees, and adding to its offline pick-up options. Retailers will be able to unify their existing post-purchase data with their pre-purchase experience, elevating their customer experience across the entire shopping journey with a single, digital platform.

Gartner found that 44% of customers worry they have missed a better option every time they make a purchase, and suggests that to mitigate this feeling of uncertainty, brands must focus on helping customers understand their options, make a purchase, give them confidence and reassure their decision. Consumers have indicated that a number of post-purchase considerations impact their likelihood to make a purchase:

18% of consumers globally say not having enough time to evaluate a purchase prevents them from making a purchase in the first place. 1

prevents them from making a purchase in the first place. 24% say they always check the return policy before making a purchase ; 29% expect to see the return policy on the product page . 1

; 29% . 53% of shoppers won't purchase something if they don't know when it will arrive .

. 80% of UK shoppers say they're more loyal to retailers that offer a range of convenient and flexible delivery options.

In addition, retailers' operational costs are being impacted by evolving consumer behaviors: 56% of consumers admit they "bracket" purchases (buy multiple versions of an item with the intention of returning most of them), though 15% of those only do so when sizing or other options aren't clear.1

Narvar Takes Comprehensive Approach to Pre-Purchase

Now available to retailers on the platform, Narvar's Ship and Concierge offerings enable increased conversion and reduce cart abandonment by setting reliable expectations around delivery dates and offer more choice to consumers for package pick-up, on product pages and at checkout. In addition to pre-purchase shipping information and delivery options, Narvar's solution encompasses:

Delivery transparency : Narvar uses data intelligence across multiple sources, including the individual retailer's operational details, to accurately predict the estimated date of delivery early in the shopping journey — on the product detail page, in the cart, or on the home page.

: Narvar uses data intelligence across multiple sources, including the individual retailer's operational details, to accurately predict the estimated date of delivery early in the shopping journey — on the product detail page, in the cart, or on the home page. Configurable return policies : Retailers can provide more flexible return policies to consumers, giving them peace of mind as they evaluate a purchase.

: Retailers can provide more flexible return policies to consumers, giving them peace of mind as they evaluate a purchase. Guaranteed delivery : Consumers can insure an individual order, making sure they are financially covered if the package is lost or stolen, while removing the burden of replacement from the retailer.

: Consumers can insure an individual order, making sure they are financially covered if the package is lost or stolen, while removing the burden of replacement from the retailer. Convenient physical locations: The nationwide network of over 8000+ Narvar Concierge locations provides consumers the option to pick up & return online orders at a time and place which is most convenient for them.

"We know retailers increasingly think about tightening the purchase loop by helping consumers make better-informed decisions and offering more guarantees before they ever hit the buy button," said Amit Sharma, founder and CEO of Narvar. "If we can intelligently apply our data and insights from post-purchase to help brands surface relevant information to consumers earlier in the funnel, it's a win-win for everyone."

1 - Source: Data from a consumer survey conducted by MarketCube in July 2019 with 3519 online shoppers globally.

About Narvar

Narvar is an intelligent customer experience platform that helps commerce companies simplify the everyday lives of consumers. Serving over 650 retailers globally including Sephora, Patagonia, Levi's, Bose, Warby Parker, Home Depot, LVMH, and L'Oréal, Narvar ensures every touchpoint along the consumer purchase journey engages consumers and enables emotional connections—from pre-purchase to in-store experiences and beyond. With customizable customer messaging and tailored interfaces driven by unparalleled data intelligence, Narvar empowers commerce brands to turn every touchpoint into an opportunity. For more information, please visit narvar.com .

