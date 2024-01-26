NARXOZ ENTERS HISTORIC DEGREE PARTNERSHIP WITH LEADING UK UNIVERSITY

26 Jan, 2024, 14:47 ET

  • Provides Narxoz students with access to Queen's University Belfast, a leading UK institution
  • Allows students to attend and receive degrees from both universities

ALMATY, Kazakhstan, Jan. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Narxoz University, a preeminent private university in Almaty in the Republic of Kazakhstan, has entered into a historic Institutional Partnership and Double Degree Agreement with Queen's University Belfast, a prestigious Russell Group UK university.

Narxoz University

The agreement provides Narxoz students with the opportunity to study joint programs from Queen's Business School and Narxoz School of Economics and Management in English. As part of the Double Degree program, Narxoz students can receive a degree (BSc Business Management, BSc Business Economics or BSc Finance) from Queen's, a degree (Bachelor of Business Administration) from Narxoz University and the opportunity to undertake internships and employment with British companies.

Signed with the participation of Sayasat Nurbek, Minister of Science and Higher Education of the Republic of Kazakhstan, and Lord Malcolm Offord, Parliamentary Under Secretary of State and Minister for Exports of the United Kingdom, the agreement will further educational and scientific cooperation between the two countries.

Narxoz University has an extensive history of cooperating with British universities through joint degrees, summer schools and research. Several grant research projects were conducted in cooperation with the University of Birmingham.

Miras Daulenov, President of Narxoz University commented: "This agreement opens a new chapter for Narxoz and higher education in Kazakhstan. Narxoz has become the first university in Kazakhstan and Central Asia to form an institutional partnership with Queen's University Belfast. The 24 Russell Group universities provide students with the best educational and research programs, and their graduates with leading international career opportunities in the private and public sectors."

Professor M.N. Ravishankar, Dean, Queen's Business School, Queen's University Belfast commented: "Queen's Business School looks forward to partnering with Narxoz University and building valuable relationships in Kazakhstan. We are a welcoming community at Queen's, and Narxoz students will get an enriching educational and cultural experience in Northern Ireland. This Narxoz-Queen's partnership will help both institutions nurture principled and effective leaders ready to take on the big global challenges of our times."

Also from this source

