NASA Administrator Bill Nelson Flies Aboard Electra's Ultra Short Hybrid-Electric Aircraft During Visit to Electra HQ

The 24-minute flight on Electra's two-seat fixed-wing aircraft showcased its Ultra Short capabilities, completing a series of takeoffs and landings with just 150 feet of ground roll made possible by Electra's proprietary blown-lift technology. The flight demonstrated both hybrid-electric and quiet battery-only operations, with an acoustic signature of just 55 dB at 500 feet—the equivalent of a normal conversation. Electra Chief Test Pilot Cody Allee piloted the aircraft during the December 8 flight, departing from Electra's headquarters at Manassas Regional Airport.

The EL2 Goldfinch serves as a testbed for Electra's distributed electric propulsion system and blown-lift technology, which are being scaled up for the company's nine-passenger EL9 Ultra Short aircraft. With more than 2,100 orders already placed for the EL9, Electra is leading the charge to bring sustainable air travel closer to where we live, work and play. Electra was also recently selected to develop aircraft concepts and technologies for next-generation commercial airliners under NASA's Advanced Aircraft Concepts for Environmental Sustainability (AACES) 2050 initiative.

"Flying aboard this new technology is an inspiring example of how innovation and determination can redefine what's possible in aviation," said Nelson. "Advancements in hybrid-electric flight are a critical part of the aviation industry's transformation toward cleaner, quieter, and more accessible air transportation."

Electra CEO Marc Allen welcomed the opportunity to showcase the EL2's capabilities to NASA. "This flight underscores Electra's commitment to deliver sustainable air travel to communities everywhere," Allen said. "We're honored to have Administrator Nelson experience the groundbreaking performance of our prototype aircraft firsthand, and we look forward to continuing our collaboration with NASA to advance the future of aviation."

Electra.aero, Inc. (Electra) is a next-gen aerospace company pioneering Direct Aviation, the next level of connectivity that will bring air travel closer to where we live, work, and play. The company is building clean tech, hybrid-electric Ultra Short airplanes that fly people and cargo seamlessly without airports, emissions, or noise. Electra's Ultra Short technology delivers 2.5x the payload and 10x longer range with 70% lower operating costs than helicopters and eVTOLs with far less certification risk. Electra's team includes some of the most respected and successful entrepreneurs and engineers in novel aircraft design, with over 40 prior aircraft successfully developed and/or certified. Lockheed Martin Ventures, Honeywell, and Safran are among Electra's strategic investors along with the Virginia Innovation Partnership Corporation (VIPC), Statkraft Ventures, and other private investors. Electra's contracted customers include NASA, the U.S. Air Force, the U.S. Army, and the U.S. Navy, along with over 2,100 aircraft under Letters of Intent from 50+ commercial customers, including both airlines and helicopter operators.

