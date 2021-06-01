NASA Awards ICF $34 Million Contract to Support U.S. Global Change Research Program

FAIRFAX, Va., June 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- NASA recently awarded global consulting and digital services provider ICF (NASDAQ: ICFI) a re-compete contract to provide technical and administrative support to the U.S. Global Change Research Program (USGCRP) National Coordination Office. The contract is valued up to $34 million, which includes an $8 million indefinite delivery, indefinite quantity component. It has a term of five years, including a one-year base and four one-year option periods.

ICF will support USGCRP in delivering on its mandate to integrate and coordinate research, assessments, education and communications across USGCRP's 13 participating departments and agencies. The program addresses not only climate change, but other global-scale issues including changes in land productivity, water resources, atmospheric chemistry and ecological systems.

This work will also include the development and release of the Fifth National Climate Assessment, the gold-standard for describing the science of climate change and its impacts across the U.S. ICF supported the development of the Fourth National Climate Assessment, released in 2018.

"As the impacts of climate and other environmental changes increasingly affect people, organizations and ecosystems, USGCRP's work is more important than ever," said Anne Choate, ICF senior vice president and energy, environment and infrastructure lead. "Science-based decision-making, informed by the work of USGCRP agencies, is essential in mitigating and adapting to climate change. We are proud to continue to play a key role in advancing understanding and action around this critical issue."

ICF is one of the world's leading climate, energy and environment consultancies. ICF has worked with international business, government and nonprofit organizations for over 40 years to design policies, programs and practical pathways that drive low-carbon transitions and build resilience against the effects of climate change. With industry-leading insights and analytics, ICF leads the way in developing proactive strategies to address risks posed by climate change.

