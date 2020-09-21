NASA Highlights Science, Business on Next Northrop Grumman Mission to Space Station

WASHINGTON, Sept. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- NASA will host a media teleconference at 1 p.m. EDT Thursday, Sept. 24, to discuss science investigations, technology demonstrations, and commercial products launching on Northrop Grumman's 14th commercial resupply mission for the agency to the International Space Station.

Northrop Grumman is targeting Tuesday, Sept. 29, at 10:26 p.m., for the launch of its Cygnus spacecraft on an Antares rocket from the Mid-Atlantic Regional Spaceport's pad 0A at NASA's Wallops Flight Facility on Wallops Island, Virginia. The Cygnus spacecraft will carry crew supplies, scientific research and hardware to the orbiting laboratory to support the Expedition 64 crew.

David Brady, associate program scientist for the International Space Station Program at NASA's Johnson Space Center in Houston, will provide an overview of the research and technology aboard the Cygnus spacecraft.

Also participating in the briefing are:

Karl Hasenstein , professor of biology at the University of Lafayette , and David Reed , Techshot Florida operations director, who will discuss the Plant Habitat-02 investigation, which will study how radishes grow in space to prepare for feeding future crews on deep-space missions

, professor of biology at the University of , and , Techshot Florida operations director, who will discuss the Plant Habitat-02 investigation, which will study how radishes grow in space to prepare for feeding future crews on deep-space missions Yusuf Erkul , co-founder and president of Kernal Biologics, who will discuss the Onco Selectors investigation, which leverages microgravity to identify targeted cancer therapies

, co-founder and president of Kernal Biologics, who will discuss the Onco Selectors investigation, which leverages microgravity to identify targeted cancer therapies Jim Fuller of Collins Aerospace and Melissa McKinley , NASA Advanced Exploration Systems Logistics Reduction project manager, who will discuss the Universal Waste Management System, a more compact and reliable space toilet that will be used on the space station and on the Artemis II mission

of Collins Aerospace and , NASA Advanced Exploration Systems Logistics Reduction project manager, who will discuss the Universal Waste Management System, a more compact and reliable space toilet that will be used on the space station and on the Artemis II mission Carlos Cabrera , professor of chemistry at the University of Puerto Rico at Rio Piedras in San Juan , and Camila Morales-Navas , chemistry PhD student at the University of Puerto Rico at Rio Piedras in San Juan , who will discuss the Ammonia Electro-Oxidation investigation, which studies a potential innovative water recovery system

, professor of chemistry at the at Rio Piedras in , and , chemistry PhD student at the at Rio Piedras in , who will discuss the Ammonia Electro-Oxidation investigation, which studies a potential innovative water recovery system Felix Lajeunesse and Paul Raphael , co-founders and creative directors of Felix & Paul Studios, and Jonathan Woods , executive producer, TIME Studios, who will discuss the ISS Experience EVA Camera, which will be used to film a spacewalk and Earth views in cinematic 360-degree virtual reality

and , co-founders and creative directors of Felix & Paul Studios, and , executive producer, TIME Studios, who will discuss the ISS Experience EVA Camera, which will be used to film a spacewalk and Earth views in cinematic 360-degree virtual reality Phil McAlister , director of commercial spaceflight development at NASA and Stéphane de La Faverie, group president, The Estée Lauder Companies and global brand president, Estée Lauder, who will discuss plans to photograph the company's New Advanced Night Repair serum in the space station's iconic cupola window as part of NASA's efforts to enable business activities at the space station and develop a robust low-Earth orbit economy

