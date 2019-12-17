NASA Selects Jacobs to Continue Environmental Engineering Support Services at Marshall Space Flight Center

DALLAS, Dec. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Jacobs (NYSE: J) was selected by the National Aeronautics and Space Administration as the sole provider to continue architect-engineer (A-E) environmental engineering services at the Marshall Space Flight Center (MSFC), located in Huntsville, Alabama, and other NASA centers and installations.

Jacobs has been providing environmental services to the MSFC since 1987. One of ten NASA field centers, MSFC has been the lead for the Space Shuttle main propulsion and external tank; payloads and related crew training; International Space Station design and assembly; computers, networks, and information management; and the Space Launch System. MSFC was recently selected to manage the Artemis program for NASA, which aims to put astronauts on the moon by 2024.

"As NASA's largest solutions provider, we can effectively deliver environmental services that are specific to the mission of the MSFC and other centers, without impacting critical operations," said Jacobs People & Places Solutions Senior Vice President and Global Environmental Market Director Jan Walstrom.

Under the 5-year, indefinite delivery/indefinite quantity contract capacity, Jacobs will deliver A-E services for:

Environmental compliance, including audits and inspections; hazardous and solid waste; hazardous materials; air; wastewater; storm water; storage tanks; toxic substances; sustainability and pollution prevention; recycling; natural and cultural resources; energy management and Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) certification; National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA) documentation; and other federal, state and local regulations.

Environmental remediation, including documentation preparation as required under either federal or state implemented Resource Conservation and Recovery Act (RCRA) and Comprehensive Environmental Response, Compensation, and Liability Act (CERCLA) programs; field investigations; analytical laboratory services; groundwater modeling; environmental studies; risk assessments and risk evaluations; treatability tests; demonstration projects; corrective measures studies; feasibility studies; engineering design documentation; munitions and explosives of concern investigations; and construction/remediation oversight.

Regulatory risk analysis and communications, including reviews of proposed rules and regulations that may affect NASA centers and programs on the federal level and the states in which NASA centers and major contractors are located ( Alabama , California , Florida , Louisiana , Maryland , Mississippi , New Mexico , Ohio , Texas , Utah and Virginia ). Support also includes evaluating risks to the agency; providing recommendations on risk mitigations for NASA; and evaluating the environmental aspects of manufacturing, testing and operational issues for NASA programs such as the Space Launch System.

Under a separate Engineering Services and Science Capability Augmentation (ESSCA) contract with NASA, Jacobs is providing critical science and engineering and technical support for flagship programs at MSFC including the Space Launch System, the International Space Station and numerous space science and technology development projects.

