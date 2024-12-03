NASA selects Valid Eval to evaluate SBIR/STTR program applications

DENVER, Dec. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Valid Eval, a provider of secure SaaS platform solutions that manage complex group evaluations, today announced it received a Phase III SBIR contract to help manage NASA's Small Business Innovation Research/Small Business Technology Transfer (SBIR/STTR) program applicant evaluation.

"Serving NASA, its people and the innovation ecosystem that supports its mission has been a lifelong dream for Valid Eval," said Adam Rentschler, CEO and co-founder of Valid Eval. "NASA's trust in us to help manage part of its nearly $200 million annual award budget is a testament to our team's consistent pursuit of acquisition excellence. We stand ready to help the agency evolve its technical evaluation system."

The NASA SBIR/STTR program is part of America's Seed Fund, the nation's largest source of early-stage non-dilutive funding for innovative technologies. Entrepreneurs, startups and small businesses with less than 500 employees can receive funding and non-monetary support to build new technologies to enhance NASA missions.

"As NASA searches for emerging technologies through the SBIR/STTR program, it is a testament to the program's success that a SBIR Phase III company like Valid Eval will provide the newest technological approach to making complex group decisions and downselects that enhance our data collection and feedback to the innovation community," said Rentschler.

Valid Eval is helping NASA create rubrics to capture and codify evaluation procedures and process steps, including technical criteria. The rubrics serve as a shared frame of reference for all evaluators, standardizing non-numerical criteria. Evaluations result in insightful, audit-ready, usable data to support decision making with enhanced transparency measures.

About Valid Eval

Valid Eval is an online evaluation system for organizations that make and defend tough decisions. Its secure SaaS platform works efficiently at virtually any scale to allow customers in the private and government sectors to involve a wide range of applicants, subjects, domain experts, and judges in evaluation and decision-making processes —all with an unprecedented degree of transparency, efficiency and accountability that builds trust in the process. Combining best practices from the learning sciences and systems engineering, Valid Eval delivers defensible, data driven results and provides robust reporting tools that help measure and monitor performance and demonstrate mission alignment. Learn more at: https://valideval.com/

