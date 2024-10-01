NASDAQ: SMCI Lawsuit Alert: Investors in shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. should contact the Shareholders Foundation

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. announces that a lawsuit is pending for certain investors in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ: SMCI) shares.

Investors who purchased shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ: SMCI) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at [email protected] or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.

On August 27, 2024, Hindenburg Research issued a report regarding Super Micro Computer, Inc, highlighting a number of concerns regarding the company's accounting practices and corporate governance. Allegations include improper revenue recognition and the rehiring of executives previously involved in accounting scandals.

On August 30, 2024, aNASDAQ: SMCI investor filed a lawsuit over alleged securities laws violations by Super Micro Computer, Inc. The plaintiff alleged that the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose, among other things, that defendants recognized revenue prematurely and failed to implement adequate internal financial controls, that defendants failed to disclose the existence of multiple related party transactions, and that as a result, defendants' statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

