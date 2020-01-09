NASHNET Designates Eighth Center of Excellence for Nonalcoholic Steatohepatitis

NEW YORK, Jan. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Eight leading care delivery systems from across the country have been designated as founding charter members of NASHNET and Centers of Excellence (COEs). In partnership with The Kinetix Group, a care delivery consultancy, the COEs are exploring ways to define and spread care delivery best practices for non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) and nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), conditions which affect up to 30% of Americans.

"This innovative collaboration supports our goals to improve and address key issues related to the management of NASH," said Dr. Michael Fuchs, Chief of Hepatology and Liver Transplantation at Central Virginia VA Health Care System. "The NASHNET Center of Excellence network will promote shared learnings from experts across the country to help us all take NASH care to the next level, and our organizations and our patients will benefit."

Existing NASHNET COEs include Baylor College of Medicine (Houston, TX), Cedars-Sinai (Los Angeles, CA), The Liver Institute at Methodist Dallas (Dallas, TX), Mount Sinai Health System (New York, NY), NYU Langone Health (New York, NY), Northwestern Memorial Hospital (Chicago, IL), and Ochsner Health System (New Orleans, LA).

NASHNET has been growing its diverse network of high performing, population health-focused member organizations since 2016. Development and research efforts by the centers focus on patient identification, diagnostic pathways, stratification, management, and patient and provider education across clinical service lines. Real-world evidence (RWE) projects are also being performed through partnerships with innovative technology solutions and pharmaceutical and device manufacturers to test and evaluate novel interventions and new models of care.

"NASHNET continues to pursue its goal of defining a best practice model for NASH care delivery and to develop and deploy innovative solutions to improve patient care," said NASHNET Co-Director Anna Thomas. "The individuals leading these efforts at their respective Centers of Excellence play a critical role in sharing their experience, knowledge, and wisdom for the benefit of everyone in the NASH community."

Recently, NASHNET expanded its membership to affiliate provider groups and health care systems aligned with the organization's mission. Affiliate members demonstrate a commitment to actively engage in best practice sharing, share population insights, and pursue collaborative projects focused on NASH patient care.

For more information about NASHNET, including affiliate institution membership or partnership opportunities, visit https://www.nashnetwork.org/partner or contact Kristen Shea at kristenshea@thekinetixgroup.com.

About NASHNET

NASHNET is a global Centers of Excellence Network committed to defining and spreading the best practice model for NASH care delivery. NASHNET promotes the discovery, development and optimization of care pathways and interventions that align key stakeholders, ensure appropriateness of and linkage to care, and enhance the patient experience. Learn more at https://www.nashnetwork.org/.

The Kinetix Group (TKG) empowers life science companies to effectively engage with health system and payer customers by developing strategies and real-world solutions aimed at impacting the right patient, at the right time, with the right care. TKG also works directly with health systems and payers to build and implement value-based delivery models for identified patient populations. To learn more, go to www.thekinetixgroup.com.

SOURCE The Kinetix Group

Related Links

http://thekinetixgroup.com

