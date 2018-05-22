Nashville Business Owners Receive National Honor for FirstLight Franchise

Franchisees were evaluated based on a variety of criteria including third-party client satisfaction scores, caregiver retention, quality of service provided and year-over-year revenue growth. FirstLight Home Care of Nashville Franklin offers a variety of companion and personal care services to residents of Nashville and the surrounding communities.

"The positive impact that Jason and Scotty and the entire Nashville Franklin FirstLight team have made in their community is clear from the exceptional client satisfaction survey results they've received and the extraordinary growth they've experienced," said Jeff Bevis, chief executive officer of FirstLight Home Care. "Jason and Scotty Falk embody the culture of care that FirstLight is built on."

FirstLight caregivers help seniors and other adults in the area with many needs – from personal hygiene and household duties such as cooking, cleaning and running errands, to respite and dementia care. Visit NashvilleFranklin.FirstLightHomeCare.com for more information on FirstLight Home Care of Nashville Franklin.

About FirstLight Home Care

FirstLight Home Care is a top rated non-medical home care provider with a network of offices that provides 93,000 hours per week in care for more than 4,300 clients in over 34 states. The company has created a new standard in home care by combining best practices with innovative approaches to make them an emerging market leader in a rapidly-growing industry. Companion and personal care services can be provided at private residences, assisted living and retirement communities, nursing homes, adult-family homes or group homes. Clients include seniors, new mothers, individuals recovering from surgery, adults with disabilities and anyone who might just need a little extra care or assistance.

Visit www.FirstLightHomeCare.com for more information.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Heather Ripley

Ripley PR

865-977-1973

hripley@ripleypr.com

SOURCE FirstLight Home Care

