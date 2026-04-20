Nashville's First Pilates Addiction Studio Set to Open May 2026

Featuring the patented Aurum™ gold reformer, the new Hendersonville studio expands the brand's performance-driven Pilates experience into Tennessee.

HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn., April 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A new boutique fitness experience is set to arrive in the Nashville metropolitan area next month, as Pilates Addiction opens its newest studio in Hendersonville, TN, located at 1050 Glenbrook Way, Suite 440. The studio will be locally owned and operated by husband-and-wife duo Krista and Tom Parnin.

After more than three decades since first meeting in business school, the couple is turning a shared dream into reality – bringing a fresh, elevated Pilates concept to their community.

Husband-and-wife duo Krista and Tom Parnin - owners of Pilates Addiction Hendersonville. Pilates Addiction class in session featuring the brand's patented Aurum™ gold reformer

"Since we met in business school over 34 years ago, we have wanted to go into business for ourselves but had never found the right fit, until Pilates Addiction," said Krista Parnin. "The moment we entered the studio and experienced the magic for ourselves, we knew we had to bring Pilates Addiction to Nashville, starting with Hendersonville. It's not only challenging and empowering, but expertly designed for everybody and EVERY body!"

Pilates Addiction studios are designed to feel modern, timeless, and luxurious, creating an elevated environment for every client. From warm, wood-accented walls to metallic paneling, carefully curated lighting, and gold-accented equipment, every detail is intended to enhance the high-end experience. The studio features the patented Aurum™ Reformer, as well as cutting-edge technology, and performance-driven Pilates programming for all fitness levels.

Pilates Addiction offers a robust daily schedule with a variety of class formats focused on strength, flexibility, and total-body conditioning – all within a supportive, high-energy group-class offering. As local owners, the Parnins are passionate about creating a space where residents can prioritize health, connection, and long-term wellness.

Ahead of the grand opening, Pilates Addiction Hendersonville is welcoming Founding Members, providing early access to exclusive pre-opening rates and the ability to reserve classes before the doors officially open. Those interested in limited-time membership pricing can contact the studio at [email protected].

For the latest updates on the grand opening, class schedules, and upcoming events, visit https://pilatesaddiction.com/founding/hendersonville or follow @mypilatesaddiction on social media.

ABOUT PILATES ADDICTION

Pilates Addiction, a Sequel Brands company, is a national boutique Pilates franchise delivering a high-performance, results-driven experience. Each studio features the brand's patented Aurum™ Reformer, exclusive to Pilates Addiction, and is led by certified Educators who guide clients through anatomy-informed, full-body training designed to build strength, control, and mobility. The signature method fuses intensity with precision, creating sessions that challenge, transform, and energize. With sleek, modern studios and a focus on alignment, performance, and client experience, Pilates Addiction offers more than a class – it's the healthiest obsession you'll ever have. Backed by strong demand and rapid momentum, the brand is now expanding nationwide with 275+ territories awarded across the U.S., establishing Pilates Addiction as a new standard in results-driven Pilates.

MEDIA CONTACTS

Pilates Addiction Communications

E: [email protected]

SOURCE Pilates Addiction